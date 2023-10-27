GTA 6 to cost a whopping $150, but is it really worth your money?

The gaming industry is eagerly awaiting Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA VI), the most anticipated title ever, with countless rumors and leaks about the game circulating online. Fans have been waiting for almost a decade for the game, and are interested in every detail about the game, even the smallest ones. GTA 6 Fandmade Poster

One of the rumours that have caused a lot of controversies recently is about the price of Grand Theft Auto 6. The rumour claims that GTA 6 could cost a whopping $150, which would be more than double the price of other AAA games.

This rumor has sparked several speculations about the future of AAA games and the rising prices they may have. There is not much official information about Grand Theft Auto 6, even though it was announced in 2022, with Rockstar being very secretive about its biggest project ever. This has fueled the rumor mill around GTA 6, as fans try to find out their own information about the game in the absence of official communication from Rockstar.

This reached a peak in September 2022, when a lot of information from an early development of GTA 6 was leaked online, revealing gameplay, characters, and locations. After this, many thought that the rumours and leaks around the game would slow down, but they have actually increased in recent months.

The source of the price rumor is unclear, but it reflects the growing dissatisfaction with the pricing in gaming. Most AAA games now cost $70 as a standard, and many players are worried about how this trend will continue.

Some reports suggest that Grand Theft Auto 6 is already the most expensive project that Rockstar has ever made, with $2 billion already spent on the game. This could explain why GTA 6 might have a higher price tag, as Rockstar might think that the game’s experience is worth it.

Also, considering that Grand Theft Auto 5 lasted for ten years, Rockstar might see GTA 6 as a kind of live-service game with even more longevity, which could be another reason for the price rumour.

However, the studio has not confirmed or denied the price rumour, and it seems very unlikely that it is true. Charging GTA 6 at more than twice the rate of other AAA games would alienate a lot of potential players, no matter how much content the game has.

A more plausible explanation for the rumor is that a special edition of GTA 6 could cost $150, while the base game would probably cost $70 as usual.

