How an Apple AirTag helped rescue a dog swept away by floodwaters in US

An Australian shepherd was swept away by floodwaters in California last week. It was after relentless efforts by the fire department and an Apple AirTag helped the dog reunite with his family.



The canine named Seamus was out on a daily walk along with his owner when he sneaked away and went to the edge of a flood control basin in San Bernandino in California, ABC News reported.



The dog's owner Emilie Brill said that Seamus went down into the drainage and was swept away. She immediately dialled up the emergency services and the crews were deployed to help in rescuing Seamus. The rescue team was informed by a local recreation vehicle facility employee who told them that he heard a dog barking in the nearby channel and witnessed it floating down the channel.



According to Captain Andrew Bonhus, Seamus was barking and had made his way from the river into an access tube adjacent to the river. According to the report, the tube was adjacent to the dangerous floodwaters which were at a mile from the spot where he had been swept away.



It was because of the canine's Apple AirTag and the conventional ID tag, the firefighters could trace a sewer drain. They opened it up and saw a tired Seamus staring at them. The rescuers brought him up a latter to safety. The dog was not injured and was shortly reunited with his family.

The dog's owner told the channel that she was blown away by the level of response from the emergency services. She expressed gratitude to the people who according to her understand that dogs are family members. The San Bernandino Fire station said it would have loved to make Seamus a fire station pup and was glad it could reunite him with his owners.

