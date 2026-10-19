India’s Roblox creator economy is expanding. A new report examines its earnings, jobs and limitations

Millions of people in India play video games, but making a living by creating them is a different challenge. A new report examines how Indian creators use Roblox to make games, sell digital items, and find work. It estimates that Roblox-linked activity added ₹123.9 crore to India’s GDP between 2020 and 2025. The findings offer a look at the money-making opportunities available to creators, along with the limits of this growing market.

Roblox creator earnings are rising, but few qualify for payouts

Roblox helps Indian creators reach global audiences, though sustaining a creative career remains difficult. (Shubh Bhushan - Hindustan Times)

By Shubh Bhushan Shubh Bhushan is a Tech Content Researcher for Hindustan Times, where he covers consumer technology, gadgets, AI trends, and internet culture through research-driven digital content. Before this, he spent over two years at MySmartPrice as an Assistant – Testing Labs & Content Producer, working closely on smartphone testing, performance benchmarking, video scripting, and shooting product B-rolls for reviews and feature stories. He also worked as an Analyst at Cognizant, an experience that helped shape his detail-oriented and analytical approach to tech journalism.

Over the years, he has tested smartphones, laptops, vacuum cleaners, gaming controllers, and a wide range of consumer gadgets, always focusing on how these products perform in real-world scenarios rather than just on paper specifications. He enjoys simplifying complex technology into practical, relatable insights that are easy for everyday readers to understand.

He holds a BSc in Physical Science with Computer Science from the University of Delhi. Whether it’s discussing the latest gadgets, emerging tech trends, or product experiences, he can be reached through LinkedIn. Read more Read less

India has more than 500 million gamers, making it the world’s second-largest gaming market, according to the report. The report estimates that India’s video game industry revenue will grow from ₹6,300 crore in 2025 to ₹9,200 crore by 2028.

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Roblox has also seen more people using its platform in India. The report says its daily active users in the country grew by an average of 76% each year between 2020 and 2025. During the same period, the number of Indian creators eligible to receive money through Roblox grew by 96% each year, reaching 250 in 2025.

There is an important difference between these figures. India has a huge gaming audience, but only a small number of creators qualified for payouts on Roblox in 2025. The rise is notable, but it doesn't show how many people who try to make games can earn a regular income from it.

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The report also notes that total payouts to Indian creators grew by 72% annually during this period. Among surveyed creators who publish on multiple platforms, Roblox accounted for 61% of their total earnings from creating content.

Roblox provides tools that enable people to create games without years of coding experience. In the survey, 94% of Indian creators said they could build games on the platform with little prior experience. Another 91% said its tools and learning resources were helpful. Many had first learned through the Roblox community or via YouTube tutorials.

This suggests that online tools and tutorials can help beginners learn game-making skills. However, the findings do not indicate how many of these beginners go on to earn a regular income or turn their projects into full-time jobs.

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{{^usCountry}} Access Partnership prepared the report for Roblox. The company provided the creator payment data, while Access Partnership says it produced the economic impact estimates and the report’s conclusions. Indian game makers are reaching players overseas {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Access Partnership prepared the report for Roblox. The company provided the creator payment data, while Access Partnership says it produced the economic impact estimates and the report’s conclusions. Indian game makers are reaching players overseas {{/usCountry}}

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The report also examines how Indian creators reach audiences abroad. Of those surveyed, 92% said Roblox helped their games reach international players. On average, overseas players made up 52% of daily users and accounted for 55% of revenue. The report identified the United States, the United Kingdom, and Japan as the main overseas markets.

Bengaluru-based Small World Games is one example. Founded by Zankhit Chawda, the studio grew from a spare bedroom into a business with about 20 employees. According to the report, its game Death Ball has recorded more than 1.6 billion visits, while Racket Rivals has surpassed 560 million.

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These figures show how many times players visited the games, not how many unique players there were or how much money they earned. They give an idea of the studio's reach, but they don't reveal how much profit it makes.

The report also shows that opportunities on Roblox extend beyond game development. New Delhi entrepreneur Arjun Goel discovered the platform during the COVID-19 lockdown and taught himself 3D design despite a background in theatre. His digital fashion business, Meta Fashion, has sold more than 2.5 million items and built a community of over 25,000 members. It has five full-time employees and also works with freelance artists.

Some creators say their work on Roblox has helped them find jobs or clients. In the survey, 91% said their work on the platform had helped them secure job offers, freelance projects or other business opportunities. However, the report does not specify how many of these opportunities led to steady work or long-term income.

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Access Partnership estimates that Roblox-linked creator activity contributed ₹123.9 crore to India’s GDP between 2020 and 2025. It also estimates that this activity supported around 510 full-time-equivalent jobs across the economy in 2025. These figures pertain to Roblox activity, not the Indian gaming industry as a whole.

For those hoping to work in gaming, the report outlines ways to learn game development, digital design and other creative skills. But building a career takes more than attracting players. Creators also need to earn a regular income and develop skills that help them find work beyond a single platform.