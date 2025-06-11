Infinix GT 30 Pro sale to begin in India on June 12: Check price, sale offers and more

Infinix has recently launched the GT 30 Pro, a gaming-focused smartphone, in India with a starting price under Rs. 25,000. Now, the device will be available for purchase on June 12, 2025, via Flipkart. The Infinix GT 30 Pro comes packed with a range of gaming-centric features, including the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Ultimate processor, a 144Hz AMOLED display, and shoulder triggers to enhance gameplay control. Alongside these, the device also introduces a new thermal management design, which is customisable with RGB lighting, and AI-driven software tools such as Esports Mode and XBOOST to optimise performance during gaming sessions. The Infinix GT 30 Pro will go on sale tomorrow in India with a starting price of Rs. 22,999. (Ijaj Khan/ HT)

Furthermore, Infinix also launched an optional Gaming Kit that includes a magnetic cooling fan and a MagCase, designed to improve thermal performance while playing for its customers. Buyers can purchase this kit separately or at a reduced price when bought with the smartphone.

Infinix GT 30 Pro: Price, Availability and Sale Offers

The Infinix GT 30 Pro will be available through Flipkart and select retail stores starting June 12. The base model with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage is priced at ₹24,999. The higher-end varint, offering 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, is priced at ₹26,999. On the launch day, Infinix is offering a special price of Rs. 22,999. Additionally, customers using ICICI Bank debit or credit cards can claim an instant discount of Rs. 2,000. An exchange offer with similar benefits is also available, making the device more affordable.

On the other hand, the GT Gaming Kit, priced at Rs. 1,999 on its own, will be offered at Rs. 1,199 for buyers who purchase it alongside the GT 30 Pro.

Infinix GT 30 Pro: Key Specifications and Features

The Infinix GT 30 Pro features a 6.78-inch AMOLED screen with 1.5K resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. The display reaches up to 2,300 nits in peak brightness. The device is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Ultimate chipset, which is clocked at speeds of up to 3.35 GHz and comes with up to 12 GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 256 GB of UFS 4.0 storage.

Under the hood, the device houses a 5,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging support. It also has a 400mm² vapour chamber with copper foils and graphite sheets, which helps in heat management while under heavy use, like gaming. In addition, the handset includes dual speakers with enhanced AI audio tuning and runs on XOS 14, based on Android 14.

In terms of photography, the GT 30 Pro features a 108MP main rear camera with a 2MP depth sensor. It also has a 32MP camera for selfies and video calling.