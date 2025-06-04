Infinix GT 30 Pro vs iQOO Neo 10R: Know which mid-range gamer rules at 30000

Infinix recently introduced the GT 30 Pro in India, expanding its GT series focused on gaming at an affordable price. The GT 30 Pro features the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Ultimate processor, dedicated GT Triggers, and RGB lighting designed for gaming users. With intense competition in the Rs. 30,000 price bracket, the GT 30 Pro is in direct competition with the iQOO Neo 10R, launched in March. Both devices aim to deliver value through performance, display quality, battery life and camera capabilities. Here is a breakdown of how the two smartphones stack up. Infinix GT 30 Pro vs iQOO Neo 10R: Take a close look at their performance, display, battery, camera, and pricing.(Infinix, iQOO)

Infinix GT 30 Pro vs iQOO Neo 10R: Performance

The Infinix GT 30 Pro is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Ultimate chipset, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage. It also has a six-layer vapour chamber cooling system and includes shoulder triggers to enhance gaming control.

On the other hand, the iQOO Neo 10R easily takes the lead thanks to the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset and offers up to 12GB of RAM and also has a 6043mm² canopy VC liquid cooling. The Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset delivers a boost in graphics performance, which benefits mobile gaming.

Infinix GT 30 Pro vs iQOO Neo 10R: Display

The Infinix GT 30 Pro features a 6.78-inch AMOLED screen with a resolution of 1.5K and supports a 144Hz refresh rate. It has a 2160Hz touch sampling rate and 2304Hz PWM dimming. The display can reach a peak brightness of 4500 nits and includes Always-On Display support. It also has Gorilla Glass 7i protection and TÜV Rheinland certifications for low blue light and flicker-free viewing.

In comparison, the iQOO Neo 10R sports a 6.78-inch AMOLED panel with a resolution of 1260 x 2800 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate. The display offers HDR10+ support and can achieve the same peak brightness of 4500 nits. It supports a 300Hz touch sampling rate, designed to improve gaming responsiveness, and uses Schott Xensation Up glass for protection.

Infinix GT 30 Pro vs iQOO Neo 10R: Battery

The Infinix GT 30 Pro comes with a 5500mAh battery. It supports 45W wired charging and 30W wireless charging, including reverse wireless charging, which is uncommon in this price range.

In comparison, the iQOO Neo 10R has a larger 6,400mAh battery with 80W wired fast charging support.

Infinix GT 30 Pro vs iQOO Neo 10R: Camera

The Infinix GT 30 Pro 5G features a 108MP primary sensor alongside an 8MP ultra-wide shooter at the back and a 13MP camera at the front for selfies and video calls.

In comparison, the iQOO Neo 10R features a dual rear camera setup comprising a 50MP Sony IMX882 main camera and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens. For selfies and video calls, there is a 32MP CMOS sensor on the front.

Infinix GT 30 Pro vs iQOO Neo 10R: Price and Variants

The Infinix GT 30 Pro starts at Rs. 24,999 for the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. The 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant costs Rs. 26,999. It is available in Blade White, which has white LED panels on the back, and Dark Flare, which features RGB LED lighting.

Meanwhile, the iQOO Neo 10R starts at Rs. 26,999 for 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, with higher variants priced up to Rs. 30,999 for 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. It is available in MoonKnight Titanium and Raging Blue finishes.