‘Instagram down’: Users experience server connection issues on mobile app

Nov 02, 2023 07:34 PM IST
Instagram down: Users experience server connection issue
Instagram users on Thursday reported problems while accessing Meta's social media platform as the mobile application experienced server connection issue.
The outage tracking website Downdetector showed a sudden spike in cases of users reporting issues with the Mark Zuckerberg's platform, starting at 7:00pm. Around 2,200 users globally and more than 150 users in India reported facing the problem on the platform.
Meta is yet to issue any statement on the outage.
This is a developing story. Please get back to check for updates.
