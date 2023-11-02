News / Technology / ‘Instagram down’: Users experience server connection issues on mobile app

‘Instagram down’: Users experience server connection issues on mobile app

ByHT News Desk
Nov 02, 2023 07:34 PM IST

Instagram down: Users experience server connection issue

Instagram users on Thursday reported problems while accessing Meta's social media platform as the mobile application experienced server connection issue.

Instagram down: Silhouettes of mobile users are seen next to a screen projection of Instagram logo.(REUTERS)
Instagram down: Silhouettes of mobile users are seen next to a screen projection of Instagram logo.(REUTERS)

The outage tracking website Downdetector showed a sudden spike in cases of users reporting issues with the Mark Zuckerberg's platform, starting at 7:00pm. Around 2,200 users globally and more than 150 users in India reported facing the problem on the platform.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Meta is yet to issue any statement on the outage.

This is a developing story. Please get back to check for updates.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, November 02, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out