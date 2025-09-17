iOS 26 is here, but do not download the iPhone update just yet…
Published on: Sept 17, 2025 03:04 pm IST
Apple has released the stable iOS 26 update to iPhones; however, the early version comes with several bugs.
On Monday, Apple officially released the stable iOS 26 update to all the compatible iPhones. The update brings a major design revamp, new features, and seamless UI. This may change the user experience and day-to-day usage, but do not install the iOS 26 update just yet. After installing, several iPhone users have reported facing battery drain issues, complicated UI,overheating, and other problems. Despite a stable release, the iOS 26 update may contain some bugs that may need an urgent fix. Therefore, you may want to wait a couple of weeks more to install the iPhone. Here are the common problems iOS 26 users are currently facing, and you might not be alone.
Why you shouldn’t download iOS 26 now
- Battery drain: After installing iOS 26, several iPhone users have been reporting frequent battery drain issues. It is reported that the iPhone is draining 20 to 40% battery charge within an hour of a full charge. This may occur due to background processes reindexing data or bugs in the iOS 26 release.
- Overheating: Alongside battery drain, people are also reporting overheating issues that are also showcasing stutter in iPhone performance. This could raise some serious concerns over usage and performance degradation.
- iCloud data loss: Several iPhone users are also reporting that they have lost their iPhone data after the iOS 26 update. This may have occurred due to failed backups, iCloud sync issues, or glitches during the installation process. Therefore, make sure your data is backed up on separate devices as well.
- New UI: Since iOS 26 has a revamped UI with Liquid Glass, many iPhone users may struggle to get acquainted with the new look. The app icons have changed, Control Centre has a new app, first-party apps have been redesigned and more.
- Storage demands: Lastly, the iOS 26 update may require at least 10GB of space to run. In addition, the download size itself is over 6GB. Therefore, if you have limited storage, you may have to free up plenty of space to experience the new UI.
