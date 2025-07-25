iOS 26 public beta just dropped: Discover 5 new useful features on iPhone

Apple has officially rolled out the public beta for iOS 26 update, enabling iPhone users to test and experience the new features, revamped UI, and upgraded Apple Intelligence. With the public beta version, iPhone users will finally get hands-on with Apple’s hyped Liquid Glass UI, which has transparent and glass-like elements across the user interface, including app icons, buttons, in-app controls and navigation, and more. However, there are a few new additions to iOS 26 that may come in handy to users on a day-to-day basis. Therefore, to get a greater understanding of Apple’s new generation software update, we have listed 5 useful iOS 26 features that you must try on your iPhones. Here are 5 useful iOS 26 features to try with the public beta.(Apple)

iOS 26 public beta: 5 new features on iPhone

Live Translation: Apple has finally introduced Live Translation to iPhones, allowing users to bridge language barriers. This Apple Intelligence-backed feature will translate text and audio in real-time on first-party apps like Messages, FaceTime, and the Phone app. Since it runs on on-device AI models, users’ translated conversations will stay on the device, making it safer and resolving any privacy concerns. Apple Games app: With iOS 26, Apple has introduced a standalone Games app, which is a one-stop shop for all requirements. Within the app, iPhone users will be able to discover new and popular game titles, including Sneaky Sasquatch and Mini Motorways. It also comes with a Game Centre where friends share gaming history, check achievements, leader board, and send friends invite links and party codes.

3. Call screening: This is another useful addition to the iOS 26 update. This feature will allow your iPhone to ask the name of the caller and their purpose of calling, allowing the user to decide whether they want to take the call or not. This feature could be useful, since we get plenty of unknown calls, and picking each call can be draining. This feature will also come with “Hold Assist”, which notifies users and the receiver picks up the call.

4. Adaptive Power mode: This is another worthy addition, providing users with extra hours of performance when their battery percentage is running low. Once this feature is enabled, it will automatically make some performance adjustments such as lowering the iPhone’s brightness, adjusting the background app refresh, and more.

5. Visual Intelligence gets on-screen search ability: After a year of launch, Visual Intelligence finally gets on-screen search ability, allowing users to seamlessly ask questions about what they are seeing on the screen in real time. Users simply need to activate visual intelligence and highlight the part to activate the search feature. Users can also ask questions to ChatGPT for the same.

