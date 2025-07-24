iOS 26 release date: Here’s when the new update could roll out to iPhone users

Apple has recently rolled out the iOS 26 beta 4 version for developers, and it is expected to release the public beta verison of the new iPhone update in the coming days. But when can iPhone users expect a stable release? Well, iOS 26 will officially launch with the iPhone 17 series in September. Apple will officially launch iOS 26 with iPhone 17 series; however, other iPhone users may get the update a week later.(Apple)

On the other hand, the older iPhone models could get the iOS 26 update within a week of the iPhone launch event. Therefore, we may have to wait until the mid of september to officially get our hands on the hyped iOS 26 update.

This year, Apple has made some significant UI changes to iOS 26, bringing a new Liquid Glass interface, enhanced customisations, upgraded Apple Intelligence features, and much more. Therefore, let’s check out the expected iOS 26 release date.

iOS 26 release date

Apple’s new iOS 26 update is expected to roll out this September to all compatible iPhone users. If we look at Apple’s previous years' record, the new software update is released within a week of the new-gen iPhone launch event.

Last year, the iPhone 16 series was launched on September 9, and iOS 18 was released on September 16 (Monday). This applies the same for the 2023 iPhone launch; the iPhone 15 series was launched on September 12, and iOS 17 was rolled out on September 18 (Monday).

In 2025, the expected launch date for the iPhone 17 series is between September 8 to September 12. Considering the previous years schedule, we expect Apple to follow a similar timeline this year as well. Therefore, we can expect the iOS 26 release around September 15 to September 19.

Currently, we are awaiting iOS 26 public beta, which is expected to roll out before the end of July to compatible iPhone models.

iOS 26-compatible iPhone models

iPhone 16 series, iPhone 16e

iPhone 15 series

iPhone 14 series

iPhone 13 series

iPhone 12 series

iPhone 11 series

iPhone SE (2nd generation and later)

iOS 26 update: What’s coming?

As mentioned above, iOS 26 will get Liquid Glass UI, bringing changes to the design of app icons, first-party apps, animations, control centre, and others. The update will bring new AI-powered features such as Live Translation, visual intelligence gets on-screen search feature, more styles in Image Playground, and others. Additionally, Apple is bringing new features to Maps, Apple Music, and a whole new Game app for iPhones as well.