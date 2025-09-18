iPhone 15 price cut announced for Amazon Great Indian Festival sale

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale is starting from September 23, 2025, bringing massive deals and discounts on smartphones across brands. Therefore, it's the best time to upgrade your phone at a reasonable price. Multiple smartphone brands like Apple, Samsung, OnePlus, and others will be part of huge discounts. Now, the e-commerce giant has also started to reveal the offer prices of the phones, and one of the awaited price drop models is the iPhone 15. Now, during the Amazon sale, buyers can get the iPhone 15 at under Rs. 50,000, despite being only two generations old. Get an iPhone 15 at under Rs, 50,000 during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale.(Apple)

iPhone 15 discount during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale

The iPhone 15 was launched in 2023 in the flagship segment, offering some impressive specifications and features. Earlier, the price of the smartphone was a whopping Rs. 79,900. However, a year later, it was reduced to Rs. 69,900. Currently, the iPhone 15 is available at a discounted price of just Rs. 59,900, giving buyers a 14% discount just before the Amazon sale starts.

Now, Amazon has revealed that during the Great Indian Festival, the iPhone 15 will be available at Rs. 45,249. This discount price will also include a bank discount of Rs. 1,750. In addition to discounts and bank offers, buyers can also take advantage of exchange deals that will significantly bring the price down, making it a reasonable option.

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale: Other smartphone deals

Apart from the iPhone 15, Amazon has also announced a huge discount price on the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, which will be available at under Rs. 80,000. Buyers can also grab huge discounts on the OnePlus 13 and the OnePlus 13s during the sale. Therefore, if you are in search of huge deals on flagship smartphones, then you might want to keep an eye on Amazon’s latest price drop reveals.