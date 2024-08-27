iPhone 16 Pro, 16 Pro Max launching on September 9: Top 5 expectations
ByAishwarya Panda
Apple iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max are confirmed to debut on September 9. Know what is expected from the new generation iPhone Pro models.
iPhone 16 series launch date is finally confirmed as Apple sends invites for the launch event scheduled for September 9, 2024. The upcoming Apple event is taglined as “It’s Glowtime,” with speculations to showcase Apple Intelligence alongside the new iPhone 16 series, Apple Watch Series 10, Apple Watch Ultra 3, and other hardware devices.
While we await for the iPhone 16 series to be launched, iPhone fans are more excited about what the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max models will look like. Since we have only a few days left of the Apple event, let’s have a look at the top five rumoured specifications and features of the upcoming iPhone 16 Pro models.
iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max specifications (expected)
- iPhone 16 Pro models display sizes: This year Apple is rumoured to launch the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max with bigger display in comparison to last year’s iPhone 15 Pro models. The display sizes will be increased from 6.1-inch to 6.3-inch for the iPhone 16 Pro, whereas the iPhone 16 Pro Max may get a 6.9-inch display instead of a 6.7-inch display. Rumours suggest that this would be the biggest display smartphone in comparison to the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and Pixel 9 Pro XL.
- Performance and Apple Intelligence: Apple is expected to power the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max with the new-gen A18 Pro chipset that may offer faster and more enhanced performance than last year’s A17 Pro chipset. The chipset may come with improved cores and a Neural Engine to support AI and machine learning-related tasks. Additionally, the company is expected to integrate Apple Intelligence which has a suite of AI features including smarter Siri, AI writing tools, ChatGPT integrations, and much more.
- iPhone 16 Pro Capture Button: In an early leak, rumours suggested that the iPhone 16 Pro models may come with a new Capture Button. Now, with the launch date nearing, the rumours have stayed strong about the new button that features in all the iPhone 16 models and not only the Pro versions. The Capture Button is expected to support camera-related functionalities such as zoom-in and out, tap to click the picture, and much more.
- iPhone 16 Pro model camera upgrades: This year’s iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max may get upgraded ultrawide cameras from 12MP to 48MP. The iPhone 16 Pro may get an iPhone 15 Pro Max exclusive telephoto lens that may allow 5x optical zoom capabilities. On the other hand, the iPhone 16 Pro Max is speculated to get a new tetraprism lens for upgraded zoom capabilities.
- iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max prices: This year, Apple is speculated to increase prices for its Pro models by $100. However, in India, the price may differ since the assembly of the iPhone 16 Pro models is rumoured to take place in India. There are also speculations that the upcoming iPhone prices will be reduced in the country due to new budget plans and Foxconn opening its manufacturing centre in India.
