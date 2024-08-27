iPhone 16 Pro, 16 Pro Max launching on September 9: Top 5 expectations

iPhone 16 series launch date is finally confirmed as Apple sends invites for the launch event scheduled for September 9, 2024. The upcoming Apple event is taglined as “It’s Glowtime,” with speculations to showcase Apple Intelligence alongside the new iPhone 16 series, Apple Watch Series 10, Apple Watch Ultra 3, and other hardware devices. Know what the upcoming iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will look like ahead of launch.(Sonny Dickson/X)

While we await for the iPhone 16 series to be launched, iPhone fans are more excited about what the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max models will look like. Since we have only a few days left of the Apple event, let’s have a look at the top five rumoured specifications and features of the upcoming iPhone 16 Pro models.

iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max specifications (expected)