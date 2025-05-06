iPhone 16e vs. iPhone 15: Which affordable iPhone should you buy in Amazon sale?

Amazon Great Summer Day sale is live and offering massive deals and discounts on electronic products across brands and categories. Now, the sale is officially coming to an end with only a few hours left to make your desired purchase. If you have not already made the purchase and are considering a smartphone upgrade, then it should be noted that the latest iPhone 16e and the iPhone 15 are available at a huge discount. Know how iPhone 16e compares to iPhone 15 and which model should you buy during the Amazon sale.(Apple)

The new affordable iPhone is at its all-time low price, whereas the flagship iPhone 15 model is available at quite an irresistible price. Therefore, if you are confused between these two iPhones, then we have curated a detailed comparison between iPhone 16e and iPhone 15, allowing buyers to make an informed decision.

iPhone 16e vs. iPhone 15: Price, discount, and offers

The iPhone 16e originally retails for Rs.59990 for the 128GB storage variant. However, during the Amazon sale, it's available at just Rs.53999. On the other hand, the iPhone 15 retails for Rs.69990, but it's available at a discounted price of just Rs.58999 on Amazon.

Alongside discounts, buyers can avail 10% instant discount up to Rs.1250 on HDFC Bank Credit Card 6 months and above EMI transactions on both phones.

iPhone 16e vs. iPhone 15: Design and display

The iPhone 16e comes with a glass build and an aluminium frame, similar to the iPhone 14. It features a single rare camera on the top left corner, giving the smartphone a pleasing look. On the front, the iPhone 16e features an OLED display with a notch on top centre, making it look aged in comparison to the iPhone 15.

Talking about the iPhone 15, it also retains a similar build to the iPhone 16e. However, it features a diagonally-placed dual camera setup, and it includes a mute button on the side in place of the Action button as iPhone 16e. For display, it offers similar features to the affordable iPhone, but it includes a Dynamic Island.

For display, the iPhone 16e and iPhone 15 both feature a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate. However, iPhone 15 offers up to 2000nits peak brightness, and the iPhone 16e offers up to 1200nits peak brightness. Apart from this difference, both models support Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and HDR10 for crisp visuals.

iPhone 16e vs. iPhone 15: Performance and battery

The iPhone 16e is powered by the latest A18 processor paired with 8GB RAM. Whereas, the iPhone 15 is equipped with an older A16 Bionic chip with 6GB RAM. This creates a significant performance gap between the two phones. Firstly, the iPhone 16e is capable of managing Apple Intelligence, which is Apple’s suite of AI-powered features. Secondly, the increased RAM brings improved performance efficiency, making the iPhone 16e more powerful than the iPhone 15 model, despite being cheaper. Additionally, the iPhone 16e also includes Apple’s in-house 5G modem, the C1 chip for improved 5G connectivity.

Alongside performance, the iPhone 16e also excels in battery life with a 4005mAh battery, offering up to 26 hours of video playback time. On the other hand, the iPhone 15 is backed by a smaller 3349mAh battery that offers up to 20 hours of video playback time.

iPhone 16e vs. iPhone 15: Camera

The iPhone 16e features a 48MP single rear fusion camera with 2x digital portrait Zoom. Whereas, the iPhone 15 features a dual camera setup that includes a 48MP main camera and a 12MP ultrawide camera. On the front, both models include a 12MP front-facing camera.