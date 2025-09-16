iPhone 17 India sale begins 19 September: Beats iPhone 16 in…

It has been a week since the iPhone 17 series debut, and the official sale is starting in just 3 days, on September 19. Since launch, the iPhone 17 series has gained much popularity among buyers, and analyst Ming-Chi Kuo suggests a greater demand than last year’s iPhone 16 models in just a week’s time. Currently, smartphones are available to pre-order, and it has already been reported to have surpassed the initial demand expectations in comparison to last year’s iPhone 16’s pre-order demand. Here’s what Kuo revealed about the iPhone 17 models' popularity. iPhone 17 models are said to be more popular than iPhone 16 series last year.(Apple)

iPhone 17 series pre-order demand

Apple started taking pre-orders for all iPhone 17 models on September 12. Now, it has been just 4 days, and the smartphones have been reported to have surpassed the first week pre-order demand of the iPhone 16 series. Last year, the iPhone 16 demand was less than expected, but the new-generation model is seen to be more popular among buyers due to promising upgrades.

Kuo highlighted in a X (formerly Twitter) post that the iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone 17 Pro, and the standard iPhone 17 model will likely have 25% more units planned in Q3 2025 compared to the same quarter last year. In addition, Apple is also reducing the wait time for buyers to get their hands on the iPhone 17 models. This simply means, more people are preordering than last year, and Apple is scaling up supply to meet the demand.

As in each year, the iPhone 17 Pro Max model is said to remain the most popular this year. It was reported that Apple is planning to make about 60% more units of the iPhone 17 Pro Max in Q3 2025 in comparison to the iPhone 16 Pro Max. In addition, Apple is planning to make 3x more units of the new iPhone Air in comparison to the iPhone 16 Plus. Therefore, the iPhone 17 lineup is said to be more popular than last year’s model.