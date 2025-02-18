iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Air models to get significant design changes- All details

This year Apple is expected to introduce some new products and announce major upgrades to new-generation devices across categories. While we are waiting for the iPhone SE 4 launch, the company is cooking something greater for its flagship iPhone 17 series along with some rumours surrounding Apple’s first foldable device. Well, Apple is currently been criticised for bringing smaller upgrades, but the company has managed to step up quickly and in 2025 we expect to see more advancements. As we near the end of Q1 2025, leaks surrounding the iPhone 17 series have started to circulate, giving us a glimpse of insider planning. One of the most talked about rumours is the new iPhone 17 Air model and the revamp of the iPhone 17 Pro design. Therefore, if you have been planning on getting your hands on the iPhone 17 series, then here’s what you can expect. The iPhone 17 series launching soon with some significant design upgrades, know all the details.(FPT/ YouTube)

Also read: iPhone 17 Pro Max may get this big display upgrade- Here’s everything we know

iPhone 17 series design revamp

In a previous report, we highlighted the new potential design for the iPhone 17 Pro models which was tipped in a new YouTube video by Front Page Tech. The new design showcased a similar triangular camera platform but with an enlarged rectangular-shaped camera bar. In the new potential design, the LED flash, microphone, and LiDAR sensor were placed at the right end of the camera bar, giving the smartphone a whole new look. However, the design is still being debated for a more Pixel-like camera module. Now, tipster Digital Chat Station (DCS) in a new Weibo post (via MacRumors) has shared that Apple may “significantly change” the iPhone design starting this year. The post further highlighted the new “large horizontal matrix design” for the iPhone 17 Pro models which has already been circulated over the internet.

Also read: iPhone 17 series may be ‘cooler’ than expected, here’s why

On the other hand, the tipster also highlighted the ultra-thin iPhone 17 Air design which will likely feature a “horizontal, bar-shaped” camera module which will likely house a single rear camera sensor. Several videos of the iPhone 17 Air design have been circulating, however, we are to get a confirmation on the potential design as the launch is still months away.

Over the years, Apple has been following a similar design scheme with fewer upgrades. However, this year Apple may have revamped its strategies to make iPhones more worthy of upgrades with design changes, hardware improvements such as advanced AI integration, powerful chips, camera upgrades, and others. Now, to confirm these claims we will have to wait until September 2025 to confirm for the iPhone 17 series has in store for users and if its finally worth upgrading to a newer generation iPhone model.