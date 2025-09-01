iPhone 17 Pro launch: 3 key design changes leaked via Apple’s official clear case

iPhone 17 series launch countdown has begun, which means we are just 8 days away from Apple’s “Awe-dropping” event. As we get closer to the launch, more leaks about the next-generation iPhones have started to circulate over the internet, revealing crucial specifications, new features, and upgrades over their predecessor. Now, a tipster has leaked the iPhone 17 Pro’s official clear case by Apple, revealing key design changes expected to be showcased at the launch event. Therefore, here’s what we know so far about the iPhone 17 Pro models' design changes. iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max rumoured for major design changes. (Majin Bu)

iPhone 17 Pro: 3 key design changes leaked

A tipster who goes by the name Majin Bu on X (formerly Twitter) shared alleged images of Apple's official clear case of the upcoming iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max. The phone case revealed 3 key design changes, which were previously rumoured to be showcased at the launch. Here’s what you can expect the iPhone 17 Pro models to look like:

- The iPhone 17 Pro clear case revealed the expanded camera island, which takes the majority of the top half of the rear panel. However, the case did not reveal the placements of the three camera lenses.

- Another iPhone 17 Pro design change we can expect is the new MagSafe system, which is highlighted in white in the lower half of the case. Previously, the MagSafe system for displayed in a circle with a line shape, but not is reportedly being revamped for greater support.

- Lastly, the phone case is rumoured to support a Crossbody Strap magnetic lanyard. The lanyard may come in several different colours that may match the colour of the iPhone 17 Pro models.

The tipster also highlighted that these iPhone 17 Pro clear cases may also have tinted versions, which may be released later this year. Now, we will have to wait until the Apple Event on September 9 to confirm these key design changes for the iPhone 17 Pro models.