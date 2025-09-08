Search
iPhone 17 Pro leaked images showcase a smaller Dynamic Island

ByAishwarya Panda
Published on: Sept 08, 2025 11:47 am IST

 iPhone 17 Pro models will likely feature a 25% smaller Dynamic Island, giving an expanded screen area. 

iPhone 17 Pro launch is just one day away, and tomorrow we will finally get the first look at Apple’s new innovation. As we wait for the launch, several last-minute leaks have started to appear on the internet, revealing crucial details about the iPhone 17 Pro models. Now, in the latest leak, the iPhone 17 Pro models are expected to get a new front-facing look, alongside a new rear panel camera bar. Reportedly, the Pro models may get a smaller Dynamic Island as per new images leaked on X (formerly Twitter). This rumour surfaced several months ago as part of the iPhone 17 early leak. However, leaks surrounding iPhone 17’s Dynamic Island have surfaced again.

iPhone 17 Pro will likely have an expanded screen area due to a major Dynamic Island upgrade.(X/@asherdipps)
iPhone 17 Pro Dynamic Island

An X user with the handle name @that_one_g3 shared a couple of images of the upcoming iPhone 17 Pro models, revealing a smaller Dynamic Island. The user is said to be working for an accessories brand that makes iPhone screen protectors. Reportedly, the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max will likely have a Dynamic Island measuring 1.5cm, which is down from 2cm on the iPhone 16 Pro models. This will likely increase the screen area of the smartphone, which was previously taken up by Dynamic Island or the display notch.

As part of iPhone 17 Pro early leaks, it was reported that Apple could use metalens technology for the Face ID system, resulting in a smaller Dynamic Island. However, later it was anticipated that the Dynamic Island would remain unchanged this year. Now, if the leaked images are true, then we may finally get a smaller Dynamic Island for iPhone 17 Pro.

iPhone 17 Pro: What to expect

Apart from the iPhone 17 Pro Dynamic Island, the smartphone is also rumoured to get an edge-to-edge camera bar housing three camera sensors. In addition, the pro models will likely come with a glass and aluminium body. Apart from design, the smartphone is also rumoured to feature an A19 Pro chip paired with 12GB of RAM. In addition, the iPhone 17 Pro is also rumoured to have an upgraded 48MP telephoto lens. Therefore, Apple may announce several new features and upgrades during its September 9 launch event.

Explore everything about the upcoming iPhone 17 ,from the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max to the lighter iPhone 17 Air .Get insights on the iPhone 17 expected price, features, and official launch date.
