iPhone 17 Pro Max launch today: It will likely have the BIGGEST battery at…

Apple’s awaited “Awe-dropping” event will officially go live today, which means we will finally have our first look at the iPhone 17 series. While we already have an idea of what Apple may announce via leaks and rumours, but we will finally get an official confirmation of several features. This year, Apple is expected to launch four new models with the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and the ultra-slim iPhone 17 Air. This year, we are quite excited to get our hands on the iPhone 17 Pro Max model, as several last-minute leaks have added to our anticipation about the smartphone. Now, this time, we have a glimpse at the iPhone 17 Pro Max battery size. Here’s what you can expect this year. iPhone 17 Pro Max is launching today globally with the biggest battery.(Majin Bu)

iPhone 17 Pro Max battery size

Just a day before launch, the battery sizes of the entire iPhone 17 models were leaked online, showcasing a major upgrade over the previous generation models. While the entire lineup is tipped to have battery upgrades, the iPhone 17 Pro Max will likely get the biggest battery.

Now, as per Chinese regulatory filings, the iPhone 17 Pro Max is expected to be backed by a 5088mAh battery, up from the iPhone 16 Pro Max’s 4685mAh battery. This showcases a 400mAh jump over the predecessor, offering an improved battery life. On the other hand, the iPhone 17 Pro will likely get 4252 mAh, up from the iPhone 16 Pro’s 3582 mAh battery. This showcases a major 670 mAh jump over the predecessor.

Apart from the pro models, the standard iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Air models are expected to get 3692mAh and 3149mAh batteries. However, note that these battery sizes are for models without a physical SIM slot. Therefore, the Indian iPhone 17 variants, with a SIM slot option, may have slightly smaller battery sizes than the above-mentioned models.

We expect that the iPhone 17 Air will be an e-SIM-only smartphone worldwide to maintain the thinness of the smartphone. Therefore, the battery mAh may remain the same as mentioned if the rumours are true.