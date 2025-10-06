iPhone 17 Pro Max likely to be the last phone with biggest display: New big-screen model will be…

Over the years, Apple has launched smartphones with the biggest screen under the “Max” name, which highlights the superior model among other models. With the iPhone 17 Pro Max, the company introduced a massive 6.8-inch OLED display, and now it's one of the most popular flagships around the globe. However, the iPhone 17 Pro Max is expected to be the last phone with Apple’s largest display, as a new iPhone model will take its place. Yes, we are talking about the rumoured iPhone Fold. Here’s what we know about Apple’s first foldable iPhone. iPhone 17 Pro Max will likely be replaced by Apple’s new iPhone model.(HT Photo)

iPhone 17 Pro Max likely to be replaced with…

Apple’s latest iPhone 17 Pro Max has the biggest screen among other iPhone 17 models. Its “Max” title suggests that nothing can be topped, until and unless Apple introduces an Ultra model. But instead of an iPhone with the “Ultra” name, Apple is rumoured to launch a foldable iPhone next year, which is expected to have an even bigger display than the iPhone 17 Pro Max and next year’s iPhone 18 Pro Max models.

Leaks suggest that, iPhone Fold will likely feature a 5.5-inch cover display, and a massive 7.8-inch main display, surpassing the 6.9-inch screen size of the “Pro Max” models. Therefore, people who prefer bigger screens for multitasking, gaming, and multimedia purposes, the iPhone Fold could be the right choice over the iPhone 18 Pro Max next year. However, the bigger question is the price of the iPhone Fold.

As per the latest reports, Apple will likely place the iPhone Fold above $2000 price tag, which could be quite expensive for several smartphone buyers. Therefore, we expect the foldable could become a niche product with limited units and availability.

iPhone Fold launch

But when can the iPhone Fold officially debut? Well, reports suggest that Apple may change its launch strategy from next year. Instead of all four models of the iPhone 18 series launching in September, we may get a phased debut. It is expected that the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and iPhone Fold will launch in September 2026. The new “Air” model could also tag along with Pro models. However, the iPhone 18 model will likely launch in March 2027.