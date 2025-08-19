iPhone 17e release date, price, design, specifications and more

Apple is yet to launch the flagship iPhone 17 series, but rumours surrounding the affordable model have already started to circulate. Apple is reportedly working on iPhone 17e for a 2027 launch, and it is slated to come with several upgrades. A leak from Apple's supply chain has revealed that iPhone 17e is expected to receive significant upgrades in terms of new design, display technology, and performance. Therefore, if you are looking forward to an affordable iPhone, then the upcoming iPhone 17e could be the right pick. Although the smartphone is not expected to launch until 2027. From upgraded performance to new design, here’s what we know so far about the iPhone 17e model.(Aishwarya Panda-HT)

iPhone 17e design and development

A tipster who goes by the name Digital Chat Station on Weibo shared a post, revealing insiders from Apple’s supply chain for next year’s iPhone 17e model. The post highlighted that the next affordable iPhone is expected to get a major design revamp, but it did not provide the specifics of the change. The iPhone 17e will also replace the display notch with the ‌Dynamic Island, which is currently not present on the iPhone 16e model.

Apart from these design upgrades, the iPhone 17e is also tipped to be powered by the new A19 chip, which will likely power the upcoming iPhone 17 model. Therefore, with a new design and display, the smartphone will also offer powerful and upgraded performance in comparison to the current model. However, it will retain the 6.1-inch OLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate, a 48MP single rear camera, and a 12MP selfie camera.

Similar to how iPhone 16e resembles iPhone 14, we expect that the iPhone 17e will have similarities with the iPhone 15 model in terms of design. This will include Dynamic Island and a more rounded frame. As far as launch is concerned, the iPhone 17e is expected to launch in the first quarter of 2026. Currently, we are awaiting the launch announcement for the flagship iPhone 17 series, which is expected to debut on September 9, 2025.