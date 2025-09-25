Search
Sept 25, 2025
iPhone 3GS to iPhone 17 Pro: Man claims to skip 14 iPhones, breaks the Internet

ByAishwarya Panda
Updated on: Sept 25, 2025 09:32 am IST

A Man documents his journey of upgrading from iPhone 3GS to iPhone 17 Pro, but it turns out to be partially true.

In an interesting turn of events, a man documents his journey of upgrading his smartphone from a 2009 iPhone 3GS to an iPhone 17 Pro. The video quickly went viral on social media, but it turned out to be a publicity stunt. Well, the man did have a working iPhone 3GS through which he recorded the video from the first Instagram reel. He records the entire process from home to Apple stores, communicating with Apple retail store employees, other iPhone buyers, and more, gaining eyes on his iPhone 3GS. But things took a turn when the second video revealed that it was partially true.

Man plans to trade in his 2009 iPhone model for the new iPhone 17 Pro.(Bloomberg)
Man plans to trade in his 2009 iPhone model for the new iPhone 17 Pro.(Bloomberg)

Man’s journey from iPhone 3GS to iPhone 17 Pro

In the latest news, a man named Alex Greenberg claimed to upgrade his smartphone from a 2009 iPhone 3GS to the latest iPhone 17 Pro. He claimed that he has skipped 14 iPhones, and has been using the 2009 iPhone model till now. The man documented the entire ride from the iPhone 3GS, which honestly felt quite nostalgic, and shocking at the same time, as the iPhone was still working. As soon as he reached the Apple Store, it was revealed that the iPhone 3GS had no trade-in value.

One of the store employees advised him not to sell the old iPhone 3GS via Apple’s official trade-in or recycling program, but to try selling the phone by himself to a third party to get a better value, since it's a vintage and a collecting item. However, the entire video turns out to be a publicity stunt, and he was not actually upgrading from a 16-year-old iPhone to an iPhone 17 Pro.

In the second Instagram reel, Greenberg revealed that he owns an iPhone 3GS model, and he recorded the entire first video from that phone, which has a 3MP rear camera. However, he has owned several iPhone models, with the latest being the iPhone 15. While the journey turned out to be fake, it was quite impressive to see how a 16-year-old iPhone still works, and how it manages to capture impressive-quality video. This also reminds us of the time when Chris Evans was in the news for upgrading from an iPhone 6s to an iPhone 12.

Explore everything about the upcoming iPhone 17 ,from the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max to the lighter iPhone 17 Air .Get insights on the iPhone 17 expected price, features, and official launch date.
