iPhone Air vs Galaxy S25 Edge 5G mobile: Reasons why Samsung may be better…

The slim phone era has officially started with Samsung and Apple competing with their new generation of ultra-thin flagships. Earlier this year, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge 5G made a bold statement by flaunting a slim design, but with high-end features and a price tag. Now, this month, Apple finally get to showcase its ultra-thin smartphone, the iPhone Air, which is just 5.6mm in thickness. However, only one of these slim phones is practical considering the competition in the flagship market. Therefore, here’s why we think the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is a more practical slim phone than the iPhone Air. Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge 5G looks more pleasing on paper than iPhone Air, know which slim phone you should buy.(Apple/ Amazon)

iPhone Air vs Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge 5G: Which slim phone is worth buying?

Design: While the Apple iPhone Air wins the slim-phone crown with 5.6mm thickness, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge with 5.8mm thickness also impresses. Despite having different slimness, both models weigh almost similarly, with Edge being 2 grams lighter than Air. Apart from this, both models feature a titanium frame and an IP68 water and dust resistance rating.

Apple has reportedly sacrificed on camera, bringing only a single lens to the rear panel for maintaining thinness. Whereas the Galaxy S25 Edge features a dual camera setup that includes a massive 200MP main camera and a 12MP ultrawide camera.

Display: Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge and iPhone Air, both feature an OLED display offering a 120Hz refresh rate. However, the iPhone Air is brighter outdoors than the Edge. However, for a better viewing experience, Samsung is offering QHD+ AMOLED technology, which may offer a better visual experience than the iPhone Air.

Performance and software: The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge runs on a Snapdragon 8 Elite processor with 12GB of RAM, whereas the iPhone Air runs on an A19 Pro chip paired with 12GB of RAM. In performance, both chipsets offer a flagship package for smooth and efficient performance. However, in terms of AI, Snapdragon seems to be more capable. The Galaxy S25 Edge is a well-optimised AI Phone with OneUI 8, whereas Apple is yet to break through with Apple Intelligence.

Camera: As the number suggests, the Samsung Galaxy S245 Edge has a better camera with its 200MP primary sensor and a 12MP ultrawide sensor. On the other hand, the iPhone Air has a single 48MP Fusion camera, which misses out on ultrawide lens capabilities. This is a major drawback of a flagship phone priced at Rs. 1.20 Lakh.

Battery life: The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is backed by a 3900mAh battery, whereas the iPhone Air has a smaller 3,149mAh battery. Despite having a smaller battery, Apple is offering up to 27 hours of video playback time. In addition, Samsung is offering 25W wired charging and Apple is offering 20W wired charging.