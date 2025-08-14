iPhones to get new ‘Apple Games Hub’ and ‘Preview’ app with iOS 26 update - All details

Apple is planning to expand its iPhone’s default app collection with the iOS 26 update by adding two new applications, Apple Games and Preview. These additions will be available directly on the Home Screen and will also roll out to other Apple devices later this year. Apple’s iOS 26 update will introduce Apple Games and Preview apps to enhance gaming and document management features.(REUTERS)

Apple Games as a Central Hub

Apple Games will serve as a unified platform for gaming on Apple devices, joining other media-oriented apps such as Apple TV, Apple Music, Apple Podcasts, and Apple Books. The app will feature a Home tab that provides personalised recommendations, updates on gaming events, and quick access to favourites.

It will also include an Arcade section, mirroring the existing Arcade tab in the App Store, and a Play Together section showing multiplayer games, challenges, and Game Centre activity. The Library tab will display all installed games along with related achievements. Apple Games will be compatible with iPhone, iPad, and Mac.

Preview App Will Debut on iOS and iPadOS

The Preview app, long a part of macOS, will arrive on iOS and iPadOS for the first time. It will allow users to manage PDFs and images stored locally or in iCloud. Features will include resizing, rotating, and scanning documents, as well as editing capabilities such as PDF AutoFill and creating new images from scratch or the clipboard.

Files opened in the Files app on iOS or iPadOS will launch in Preview by default. The interface will follow the document browser design introduced in iPadOS 18, seen in productivity tools like Pages and Keynote.

Apple Plans to Expand into Smart Home Devices

In related news, reports suggest that Apple is working to strengthen its presence in the smart home market. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the company is developing AI-driven products such as a tabletop robot, home security cameras, and a smart speaker with a display.

The tabletop robot is reportedly targeted for a 2027 release. It is expected to feature an advanced Siri version capable of interacting with users throughout the day. Early descriptions suggest it could resemble an iPad mounted on a movable arm, able to reposition itself to face the user.

Alongside this, Apple is said to be working on a smart speaker with a display. While it will lack the robot’s moving parts or conversational abilities, it is expected to support music playback, note-taking, smart home control, and video calls, which will run on a new system called Charismatic.