Is GTA 6 trailer 3 coming soon? Fans link Rockstar Games update to November 6 reveal

Fans of GTA 6 may soon have a new reason to check their screens. After months of speculation and a series of leaks, updates on Rockstar Games’ official website have sparked widespread predictions that a third trailer for GTA 6 could be arriving sooner than expected, possibly aligning with the Take-Two Interactive earnings call scheduled for November 6. Rockstar Games' recent website update has reignited speculation about a possible third GTA 6 trailer releasing soon.(Rockstar Games)

GTA 6 Trailer 3: Rumours Point to November 6 Release

Rockstar’s latest website update has triggered a new wave of speculation across social media platforms, especially on X. Many fans and leaksters believe that this move signals the company’s preparation for another major reveal. Industry reports suggest that GTA 6 Trailer 3 might premiere just before or on November 6, which coincides with Take-Two’s financial briefing.

Also read: “Professional when you want, effortless when you need”: Realme’s Chase Xu and Ricoh’s Saiki on crafting the GT 8 Pro

This pattern is not new. Earlier this year, the release of GTA 6’s second trailer occurred around the time of a Take-Two earnings call, which fueled similar online buzz. The timing has led many to expect Rockstar Games to repeat that strategy to capture global attention once again.

Adding to the excitement, several online reports claim that Rockstar Games may open GTA 6 pre-orders soon after the third trailer drops. Though there has been no official confirmation, speculation around pre-orders has only increased fan curiosity. Some leakers suggest that the company could use this opportunity to announce the game’s exact release date, which players have been awaiting since the first teaser appeared nearly a year ago.

Also read: OnePlus 15’s new camera system explained: What makes it different this time

However, fans are also cautious. Rockstar has not commented on these reports, and past leaks have sometimes proven inaccurate. However, the company's silence has done little to cool the discussion, as followers continue to watch for website or social media updates that might hint at a new trailer.

Also read: Your next call could show the caller’s real name: Here’s why

What Fans Expect From GTA 6 Trailer 3

If the predictions turn out to be true, the third GTA 6 trailer could offer more than just cinematic scenes. Players are hoping for fresh gameplay footage, a closer look at the game’s settings across Vice City, and possibly the introduction of additional characters. Fans also anticipate learning more about storylines and mechanics that have been kept under wraps.