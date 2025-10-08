Jio introduces smart safety features for JioBharat phones at IMC 2025

Reliance Jio has introduced a new “Safety-First” feature for its JioBharat phones at the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2025. The move aims to strengthen digital safety and ensure reliable connectivity for Indian families using the company’s entry-level mobile platform. Jio has launched a new Safety-First feature on JioBharat phones to enhance family communication safety.

The Safety-First capability focuses on helping users stay connected and informed through basic but essential tools. Jio said the update combines secure communication, remote monitoring, and phone health management to improve user confidence in daily mobile use.

Also read: AI models now capable of passing toughest CFA exam, study shows

Key Features for Everyday Safety

The Safety-First suite includes four primary functions: Location Monitoring, Usage Manager, Phone and Service Health, and Always Available.

Location Monitoring allows family members to track the location of loved ones through the JioBharat device.

Usage Manager helps users or guardians control calls and messages, block unwanted numbers, and restrict access to unsuitable content.

Phone and Service Health shares updates about battery levels and network performance, ensuring the phone remains functional and connected.

Always Available ensures uninterrupted communication with up to seven days of battery backup.

Also read: Nothing Phone 4a Pro 5G mobile in works: Price, specifications, and features to expect

Focus on Families and Accessibility

Jio explained that the new feature serves the needs of all household members. It enables children to communicate safely without the distractions of social media, helps older adults stay reachable with health and location updates, and provides women with an added sense of security while on the move.

At IMC 2025, the company presented real-world examples showing how the feature supports family safety and communication. The initiative aligns with Jio’s broader vision of using technology to serve every Indian through affordable and inclusive innovation.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S25 review: Flagship features in a handful package

Sunil Dutt, President of Reliance Jio, said the new feature reflects the company’s belief that technology should connect, protect, and empower people. He added that the JioBharat Safety-First update represents a practical step toward safer communication for millions of users.

The Safety-First-enabled JioBharat phones are now available through Jio Stores, leading retail outlets, JioMart, Amazon, and Swiggy Instamart, with prices starting at Rs. 799.