LG Convection Microwave Ovens: Bake, grill, reheat and cook with more flexibility

A microwave oven can perform more than just warming food. With convection baking, grilling, and other cooking functions, it can help you bake cakes and cookies, grill vegetables, roast dishes, and prepare a variety of everyday meals. LG Convection Microwave Ovens are designed to offer multiple cooking functions together in a single appliance, making it easier to explore different recipes at home, including options for healthy cooking.

From homemade cakes to crispy snacks, discover the versatility of LG convection microwave ovens. (LG)

By Aishwarya Faraswal Aishwarya is your go-to guide for turning your home, especially your kitchen, into the smartest and most efficient space on the block. If you ever find yourself wondering which air fryer actually delivers that perfect crisp, whether a new-age water purifier is worth the hype, or how to make your refrigerator work smarter (not harder), she’s the one to turn to. For over five years, Aishwarya has dived deep into the world of home and kitchen tech, reviewing everything from air fryers and microwaves to chimneys and water purifiers. Her approach is simple: cut the jargon, highlight genuine innovation, and spotlight budget-friendly solutions without compromising on quality. Her column is where fresh launches meet honest opinions. There is no sugarcoating and no fancy marketing spin. Every review comes from real, hands-on experience, giving readers the unfiltered truth, good or bad (sometimes brutal). A big believer in viral “how-to” hacks, Aishwarya loves sharing appliance hacks like microwave-cleaning tricks that involve a lemon and absolutely zero scrubbing, fridge-care tips (when sometimes all you need to do is defrost) that save you trouble, and everything in between. She tries her best for home tech to feel less overwhelming and a whole lot more fun. Read more Read less

LG offers a huge range of convection microwave ovens with features for different cooking needs. The range includes options with features like Air Fry, preset cooking menus, specialised accessories and Wi-Fi connectivity. Whether you love to bake on weekends, prepare snacks for the family, or cook dishes like grilled chicken and tandoori-style recipes, you can explore different cooking possibilities and select the appliance that suits your kitchen and cooking preferences.

Why choose an LG Convection Microwave Oven for everyday cooking?

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One of the biggest advantages of an LG Convection Microwave Oven is its versatility. The convection function circulates hot air inside, making it suitable to bake and roast alongside normal microwave cooking. Grilling and Air Fry functions on equipped models gives an additional way to prepare snacks and meals without any needing a separate appliance for every cooking task.

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Whether you want to bake a cake, prepare a batch of cookies, grill paneer, roast chicken or make crispy snacks, a convection microwave gives you more cooking options for convenient, healthy cooking at home.

Here are some of the benefits that make LG Convection Microwave Ovens useful for everyday kitchens:

Multiple cooking functions: Convection baking, grilling and microwave cooking have different preparation methods in a single appliance. Selected models also include Air Fry functionality to prepare food varieties with less oil.

Convenient preset menus and Wi-Fi Connectivity : On supported LG convection microwave ovens, Wi-Fi connectivity allows users to access Auto Cook menus through the LG ThinQ app, making it easy to explore preset cooking options for selected recipes.

More cooking possibilities: Selected models offer features such as Air Fry or Diet Fry, a motorised rotisserie and accessories for Indian cooking.

Useful for different occasions: From quick weekday meals and evening snacks to cakes and roasted dishes, a convection microwave can support a wide range of cooking needs.

All-in-one cooking appliance: Combines functions like baking, grilling, roasting and air frying in one appliance, hence reduce the need for separate device such as an air fryer, oven or grill.

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{{^usCountry}} The available features vary across the range, so it is worth checking the specifications of the model you choose. LG Convection Microwave Oven vs Solo Microwave: What is the difference? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The available features vary across the range, so it is worth checking the specifications of the model you choose. LG Convection Microwave Oven vs Solo Microwave: What is the difference? {{/usCountry}}

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A convection microwave oven provides great cooking versatility by combining everyday microwave cooking with functions like baking, grilling and roasting. Its heating element and fan circulate hot air inside the cavity, making it suitable for preparing cakes, roasted ingredients and grilled dishes, alongside everyday reheating and defrosting.

Comparatively, a solo microwave is suitable for households that primarily need reheating, defrosting and basic microwave cooking. But it does not provide the same baking or grilling functions as a convection microwave.

Feature Solo Microwave LG Convection Microwave Oven Reheating and defrosting Yes Yes Basic microwave cooking Yes Yes Baking cakes and cookies Not designed for conventional convection baking Yes Grilling and roasting Generally not available Available, depending on the model Additional cooking features Basic functions May include Auto Cook, Air Fry or specialised accessories View All

If your cooking needs are limited to warming food and preparing simple meals, a solo microwave may be sufficient. But if you want one appliance that can also help with baking, grilling and roasting, an LG Convection Microwave Oven offers greater flexibility.

Features that make LG Convection Microwave Ovens convenient

Convection baking for cakes, cookies and more

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Baking at home can be easier when you have an appliance designed to handle more than microwave heating. The convection function circulates hot air around the food, making it suitable for recipes such as cakes, muffins, cookies and baked snacks.

This is useful for households that enjoy occasional baking but may not want to buy a separate oven. Follow the recommended temperature and cooking time for your recipe and check the selected model's instructions for suitable cookware and accessories.

Grilling for snacks and everyday meals

Grilling adds another cooking option to the appliance, allow you to prepare dishes such as grilled chicken, vegetables, paneer, sandwiches and other snacks. Depending on the model and recipe, it can help you explore a variety of grilled dishes for everyday meals.

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For best results, use the recommended rack or accessory and follow the cooking guidance provided for your oven.

Auto Cook Menus for convenient meal preparation

Choosing the right cooking time and settings can be a challenge when trying a new recipe. LG models with Auto Cook menus offer preset programme for selected dishes, helping make meal preparation more convenient.

LG convection microwave ovens offer a wide range of convenience features to make every day cooking easier. These include preset cooking programmes, Wi-Fi connectivity and ThinQ-enabled Scan to Cook features on supported models. Scan to Cook offers access to supported recipe programmes, helps to explore new dishes with greater convenience without manually setting every cooking parameter.

Air Fry and Specialised Cooking Features on selected models

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Some LG convection and convertible microwave ovens include additional features that expand their cooking options. Depending on the model, these may include Air Fry or Diet Fry functions for preparing selected foods with less oil, a motorized rotisserie for more even roasting, and accessories designed for Indian recipes.

These additions can be useful for households that enjoy a variety of dishes. However, not every feature is available on every LG convection microwave, so check the individual model's specifications before making a decision.

Beyond the core cooking functions, selected LG models offer features designed to make specific recipes easier to prepare. These include Air Fry or Diet Fry options, a motorised rotisserie for roasting, and accessories tailored to Indian cooking. The LG MJEN326UHWF brings several of these features together in one appliance, making it a useful example of what the range can offer.

A closer look at the LG MJEN326UHWF: 32-litre convection microwave oven with Air Fry functionality

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One example from LG's range is theLG MJEN326UHWF, a 32-litre convection microwave oven with Air Fry functionality, Wi-Fi connectivity and a range of preset cooking options.

The model includes a Charcoal Lighting Heater™, 431 Auto Cook menus, 60 Air Fry menu options, 40 Scan to Cook recipes and a motorised rotisserie. It also supports LG ThinQ connectivity and comes with features such as a Multicook Tawa and an Indian Roti Basket.

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Its combination of convection cooking, grilling-related functions, Air Fry and preset menus makes it an example of how a single appliance can support different cooking routines. For households that want to experiment with recipes while keeping everyday meal preparation convenient, these features provide additional flexibility.

Key specifications of the LG MJEN326UHWF

Specification Details Model MJEN326UHWF Capacity 32 litres Cooking type Convection Air Fry Yes Convection bake Yes Grill Yes Auto Cook Yes; 431 menus Wi-Fi connectivity Yes, with LG ThinQ Scan to Cook 40 recipes Additional features Charcoal Lighting Heater™, motorised rotisserie Finish Black View All

LG MJEN326UHWF features

Air Fry, Bake and Grill for everyday favourites

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The MJEN326UHWF combines Air Fry, convection baking and grilling in one appliance. Its Air Fry function uses a specially designed, vented pan to circulate hot air around food, helping prepare crispy snacks with minimal oil. It also offers 60 Air Fry menu options for added convenience.

Charcoal Lighting Heater™ and Motorised Rotisserie

The Charcoal Lighting Heater™ supports deep, even cooking and tandoori-style flavours, while the motorised rotisserie rotates food for more uniform browning without manual turning. These features add versatility for preparing roasted and barbecue-style dishes at home.

ThinQ and Scan to Cook for convenient cooking

With Wi-Fi connectivity, supported by LG convection microwave ovens can connect to the LG ThinQ app and offer features like Scan to Cook. This allows users to scan supported food packages through the ThinQ app and access cooking instructions, makes it easy to prepare selected ready-to-cook snacks and meals.

Designed for Indian cooking

The MJEN326UHWF includes an Indian Roti Basket and Multicook Tawa, alongside 30 Healthy Heart™ recipes and a programme for making ghee in approximately 12 minutes under specified conditions. These features extend its usefulness beyond reheating to a wider range of everyday cooking tasks.

What should you consider before choosing an LG Convection Microwave Oven?

Before selecting a model, consider how you plan to use the appliance and which features will make a difference to your routine.

Capacity: Choose a capacity that suits your household size and the portions you usually prepare. Larger capacities can be useful when cooking for families or preparing bigger dishes.

Cooking requirements: If you regularly bake, grill or roast, convection cooking offers greater flexibility than a solo microwave. The Air Fry feature is useful for convenient cooking and exploring healthier cooking options. Wi-Fi connectivity on supported models lets you use the LG ThinQ app to access Scan to Cook and follow cooking instructions for selected recipes.

Preset menus: Auto Cook programmes can be helpful if you prefer guided cooking or want to try a wider range of recipes.

Additional features: Air Fry, ThinQ connectivity, Scan to Cook and a motorised rotisserie are available only on selected models. Prioritise the features you are likely to use.

Accessories and space: Check which accessories are included and ensure you have sufficient counter space and ventilation for the appliance.

Thinking about these everyday requirements can help you choose an LG convection microwave that fits your cooking habits rather than paying attention only to the number of features listed.

LG convection microwave ovens What can you cook in an LG Convection Microwave Oven? LG convection microwave ovens offer versatile cooking options that includes baking cakes and cookies, grill snacks, roast dishes, defrost ingredients and prepare other recipes. Selected models may also offer Air Fry and specialised cooking programmes. Is an LG Convection Microwave Oven better than a solo microwave? An LG convection microwave oven offers all-in-one cooking options, which includes baking, roasting and grilling, with everyday microwave cooking. Selected models also have additional cooking features. In comparison, a solo microwave is suitable for basic reheating, cooking and defrosting but does not offer the same baking and roasting features. Can you bake a cake in an LG Convection Microwave Oven? Yes. A convection microwave is designed to support baking, including cakes and cookies. Use the convection mode and follow the recipe's temperature, timing and cookware recommendations. Do all LG Convection Microwave Ovens have Air Fry and Wi-Fi? No. Features vary by model. Some models include Air Fry, Wi-Fi connectivity, ThinQ-enabled Scan to Cook, preset menus or a motorised rotisserie, while others may not. Check the specifications of the exact model before buying. What capacity should you choose for everyday use? The right capacity depends on household size, portion sizes and the dishes you plan to prepare. Consider the dimensions of the cookware you use and whether you regularly cook larger dishes before choosing a model.

The bottom line

LG Convection Microwave Ovens offer more than basic microwave heating, combining everyday convenience with the flexibility to bake, grill, roast and prepare a variety of dishes. Features such as Auto Cook menus and, on selected models, Air Fry, ThinQ connectivity and specialised accessories can make cooking easier and more versatile.

For households that want one appliance to handle a wider range of everyday cooking tasks, the LG convection microwave range is worth considering. The best choice will depend on the capacity, cooking modes and additional features that suit your kitchen and routine.