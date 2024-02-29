Mark Zuckerberg, wife arrive in Jamnagar for Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding festivities

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan arrived in Jamnagar on Thursday ahead of the three-day pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, scheduled to start on Friday. They were warmly welcomed at the airport with white garlands and a traditional dance performance, as reported by news agency PTI. Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding festivities: Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan arrived in Jamnagar on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, renowned figures like pop star Rihanna, Actor Shah Rukh Khan, and American singer-songwriter J Brown arrived in Jamnagar for the three-day pre-wedding celebrations. Additionally, multi-instrumentalist, songwriter, producer, and bassist Adam Blackstone also joined them.

Others on the guest list

The guest list also includes former Prime Minister of Sweden Carl Bildt, former Prime Minister of Canada Stephen Harper, President of Google Donald Harrison, former President of Bolivia, Jorge Quiroga, former Prime Minister of Australia Kevin Rudd and Chairperson of the World Economic Forum Klaus Schwab.

CEO and MD ADNOC Dr Sultan Al Jaber, CEO bp Murray Auchincloss, Chairman and Founder Colony Capital Thomas Barrack, CEO JC2 Ventures John Chambers, Former CEO bp Bob Dudley, President of Global Development at BMGF Christopher Elias, Executive Chairman at Exor John Elkann, and CEO of Endeavor Ari Emanuel are also expected to be in Jamnagar.

Ambani family's ‘anna seva’

To seek blessings from the local community for the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant earlier on Wednesday, the Ambani family organised an ‘anna seva’. Following the meal, attendees enjoyed traditional folk music, with renowned Gujarati singer Kirtidan Gadhvi being a highlight.

In Jogwad village near Reliance Township in Jamnagar, Mukesh Ambani, Anant Ambani, and other family members, including Radhika Merchant, served traditional Gujarati food to villagers. Radhika's maternal grandmother and parents, Viren and Shaila Merchant, also participated in the ‘anna seva’.

The initiative aims to serve food to around 51,000 local residents over the next few days.

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding

Anant Ambani, the youngest child of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, is set to marry Radhika Merchant, the younger daughter of Viren Merchant, CEO of Encore Healthcare, and entrepreneur Shaila Merchant, in Gujarat's Jamnagar on July 12.

The pre-wedding celebrations, spanning three days, will follow a themed itinerary outlined in the ‘Event Guide’ distributed to guests. Chartered flights have been arranged to transport guests from Delhi and Mumbai to Jamnagar and back. Anant and Radhika have been engaged since January last year.

