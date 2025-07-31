Meta offered up to $1 billion salary to poach talent from former OpenAI CTO: Report

Meta has been proactive in hiring new AI talent for the company's AI endeavours to bolster Meta AI and lead the AI race. To do so, the company has reportedly been poaching top AI talent from rival companies, including OpenAI, Google, and more. Now, in the latest development, Mark Zuckerberg's company wanted to get talent from Mira Murati's AI startup, Thinking Machines Lab, to become a part of Meta, but ultimately, employees turned down the offers, one of which was a whopping $1 billion offer from the AI giant. Mira Murati is the former CTO of OpenAI.(AFP)

Meta Alleged To Have Offered Big Money To Mira Murati’s Staffers

This comes from a report by WIRED, which said that Mark Zuckerberg's Meta reportedly offered staffers at Mira Murati’s AI startup to join Meta's AI superintelligence team.

However, they did not end up taking the offers. "So far at Thinking Machines Lab, not a single person has taken the offer," the publication reported.

The report also goes into detail about the packages offered to employees at Murati's Thinking Machines Lab, which were a whopping $200 million to $500 million for a four-year period, and one offer was $1 billion over a multi-year period. In the first year itself, they were promised pay between $50 to $100 million.

WIRED says that Meta’s communications director Andy Stone did end up reaching the publication to deny these details. “We made offers only to a handful of people at TML and while there was one sizable offer, the details are off," Stone was quoted as saying by the WIRED.

Mira Murati - Previously OpenAI’s CTO and CEO (briefly)

For those uninitiated, Mira Murati has an extensive background in artificial intelligence. Notably, she was a part of OpenAI in a senior capacity. She was the chief technology officer, but when Sam Altman was fired by the company's board, she also became the interim CEO of the ChatGPT creator.

Mira Murati, who has worked on ChatGPT and other OpenAI products like DALL-E and Sora, ultimately resigned from her position at OpenAI in September 2024 to work on her own startup, Thinking Machines Lab. She was able to raise $2 billion in capital for her new AI startup, CNBC reported recently.

