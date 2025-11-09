No internet? No problem! Here’s how to make UPI payments offline

Unified Payments Interface (UPI) has become a significant part of India's digital payment ecosystem. It's not only quick, but it has made it convenient for users to always have money in hand when needed. However, these UPI transactions are heavily reliant on an internet connection, and when users encounter network issues or the bank server is down, the payment is automatically failed. This could make the situation quite embarrassing for anyone who does not regularly carry cash. However, now you can make UPI payments offline as well with the help of the USSD service. Here’s everything you need to know. A guide to make offline UPI payments.

How to make UPI payment offline?

To make UPI payments offline, make sure your phone number is linked to your bank for a seamless transaction. This can be done online via the bank’s app or website. Just add your phone number and set a UPI PIN. Now follow the step-by-step instructions on making an offline UPI payment:

Step 1: On your phone, dial *99#.

Step 2: It will open a menu where you will find plenty of UPI services that will include: Send Money, Receive Money, Check Balance, and more.



Step 3: Now, click on the Send Money option, and select the payment method that includes UPI to mobile number, UPI ID, or directly to Bank via account number and IFSC code.

Step 4: After selecting the payment methods and adding the necessary details, type the amount, and simply click on send.

Step 5: Now, you will be asked to enter your UPI PIN to authorise the payment.

While it's a seamless process of making an offline UPI payment, note that the USSD service will charge around Rs. 0.50 per transaction. This service is available across the country and at all times. All telecom networks and mobile handsets will be able to access the USSD service to make offline transactions.