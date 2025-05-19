OnePlus 13s key features revealed ahead of June 5 launch in India - All details

OnePlus has confirmed the launch of its new smartphone, the OnePlus 13s, in India for June 5 at 12 PM IST. This model will mark the company’s entry into the compact flagship segment and follows its recent introduction in China as the OnePlus 13T. Furthermore, before its launch in India, the key features and specifications of the upcoming OnePlus 13s were revealed online. Let's take a look at what's in store. OnePlus will launch the OnePlus 13s in India on June 5 with upgraded performance features.(OnePlus)

OnePlus 13s: Colour Options and Price

The OnePlus 13s will come in three colour options: Black Velvet, Pink Satin, and Green Silk. The green variant will be exclusive to the Indian market. Although the official price is yet to be announced, industry sources suggest it may start below Rs. 55,000. This model is a rebranded version of the OnePlus 13T, which was launched in China last month with a starting price of CNY 3,399 (around Rs. 40,000).

OnePlus 13s: Specifications and Features (Expected)

OnePlus 13s will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, a flagship-level processor designed to deliver strong performance. The phone will also incorporate a 4400 square mm Cryo-Velocity vapour chamber and a cooling layer on the back cover, which will help the device manage heat during extended use. During tests with the game Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), the phone maintained stable frame rates for up to seven hours until the battery drained completely, according to the company reports.

The company also highlighted the battery life during common usage scenarios. It claims the device can last up to 24 hours during WhatsApp calls and provide 16 hours of Instagram browsing on a single charge. This suggests that the phone balances power efficiency with endurance.

OnePlus has introduced a new Plus key that replaces the traditional alert slider. This button can be customised to control sound profiles, vibration settings, Do Not Disturb mode, and AI-based tools with a single press. The feature will add convenience by providing quick access to essential functions.

Furthermore, the connectivity has received attention as well. The OnePlus 13s will feature an upgraded 360-degree antenna system that includes 11 antennas, with three high-performance modules and four ultra-wideband low-frequency antennas, according to the reports. The company’s signal-balance mode aims to reduce the effects of physical obstructions such as hand placement, which will potentially improve signal strength by up to 60 percent.

For Wi-Fi connectivity, the phone will support the G1 Wi-Fi chipset, developed specifically for smartphones in India. This aims to ensure stable connections in challenging environments like metros or buildings with weak signals. The device will also support 5.5G technology, which will allow it to connect to three network cells from different towers simultaneously, and that will enhance the device’s network reliability and speed.