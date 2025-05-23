OnePlus 13s launch on June 5: Check processor, camera, price, and more we know so far

OnePlus has been teasing its new compact flagship phone, the OnePlus 13s, in India. The smartphone is expected to debut on June 5, with a slightly new design, premium features, and a compact build. Alongside the smartphone design, OnePlus has also confirmed some of the specifications and features of the smartphone to create hype for its flagship performance. As we get closer to the launch, leaks surrounding the OnePlus 13s have started to surface, giving us a glimpse of what the compact will have in store for users. Therefore, if you have been seeing the OnePlus 13s all over your feed and planning to buy during launch, then here’s what we know so far about the smartphone. OnePlus 13s launching soon in India with a new design and powerful performance.(OnePlus)

OnePlus 13s launch: Everything we know so far

Design and display: With the OnePlus 13s, the company has made some significant changes to the design. For starters, the smartphone has a compact size and it is smaller than the OnePlus 13 model. It has a new camera module, housing a dual camera setup, giving an entirely new look. Furthermore, the OnePlus 13s come with a new Plus Key in place of the alert slider. The smartphone is also likely to offer an IP68 and IP69 rating for dust and water resistance. For display, the OnePlus 13s may come with a 6.32-inch 8T LTPO AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and up to 1600 nits peak brightness.

Camera: For photography, the OnePlus 13s features a dual camera setup that may include a 50MP main camera with a Sony LYT700 sensor and a 50MP telephoto lens with a Samsung JN5 sensor, offering a 2x optical zoom. On the front, the smartphone may feature a 32MP selfie camera, placed under the display.

Performance and battery: Similar to its flagship sibling, the OnePlus 13s is confirmed to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor paired with LPDDR5x RAM and UFS 4.0 storage. This combination will provide users with powerful performance, ease in multitasking, and on-device AI capabilities as well. For lasting performance, the OnePlus 13s is expected to be backed by a 6000mAh battery that may support 80W fast charging.

Launch date and price: As mentioned above, the OnePlus 13s will be launched on June 5, 2025, in India. Reports suggest that the smartphone could be priced around Rs.45000 in India. However, OnePlus is yet to reveal the official pricing and storage variants of the smartphone.