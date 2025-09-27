⁠OnePlus 15 5G mobile launch: Price in India, launch date, specs, and features to expect

After the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor launch, several smartphone brands have announced their flagship phones with the new flagship chipset. One of such brands is OnePlus, which is expected to debut the OnePlus 15 in China next month. However, the global launch for the smartphone is yet to be confirmed. OnePlus 15 5G is launching soon in the flagship segment. Here’s what the smartphone may offer.(OnePlus)

As we get closer to its China launch timeline, several details surrounding the OnePlus 15 specifications and features have started to leak online, giving us an early preview of what is expected to come. Therefore, here’s a compiled list of all ⁠OnePlus 15 5G mobile features which are expected to debut.

OnePlus 15 5G mobile: Launch date in India

The OnePlus 15 5G is expected to launch in October 2025 in China. However, the official launch date is yet to be announced. For the global and India launch, we may have to wait until January 2026, as per the previous year’s trends, to get our hands on the new OnePlus flagship.

OnePlus 15 5G mobile: Design and display

OnePlus 15 5G mobile design recently surfaced online, showcasing a redesigned rear panel. This time, OnePlus may ditch its signature circular camera module for a rectangular camera island placed at the top right side of the phone’s back.

This camera design may look very similar to the current OnePlus 13s model. And it truly makes sense, since the design was liked by many smartphone buyers. It may also include a new customisable button to manage several phone functions.

Up front, the OnePlus 15 may feature a 6.82-inch LTPO AMOLED flat display with curved edges and 1.15mm thin bezels. The display may offer a 165Hz refresh rate and 1.5K resolution

OnePlus 15 5G mobile: Camera

The OnePlus 15 5G will likely feature a triple camera setup that may include a 50MP main camera, a 50MP ultrawide camera, and it may also come with a 50MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. There are also rumours about a 200MP periscope telephoto lens, but we may have to wait until the launch to confirm the speculations. In addition, OnePlus is also rumoured to be ending collaborations with Hasselblad and announcing its own imaging platforms.

OnePlus 15 5G mobile: Performance and battery

The OnePlus 15 5G is confirmed to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor in China. Therefore, we can expect a major performance boost and greater AI integration. The smartphone may also offer up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. It will likely run on OxygenOS 16 based on Android 16, bringing new UI features and AI upgrades. For lasting upgrades, the OnePlus 15 5G is expected to be backed by a massive 7000mAh battery that may support 120W wired charging.

OnePlus 15 5G mobile price in India

The OnePlus 15 5G mobile could launch around Rs. 70,000 in India as per previous trends. As of now, no price hike has been reported for the flagship. Therefore, we expect it to be priced similarly to the OnePlus 13 model.