OnePlus 15R India launch: Check expected price, specs, camera and design

OnePlus is preparing to end the year with a major release as it readies the OnePlus 15R for its India debut on 17 December 2025. The company is set to unveil the device alongside the OnePlus Pad Go 2. Early hints from industry sources suggest that the smartphone may be priced at around Rs. 45,000, placing it slightly ahead of the model it will replace. Let’s take a look at what the upcoming phone may have in store for you. The OnePlus 15R is launching in India on December 17, 2025 with a high price tag.

OnePlus 15R: Processor and Performance

The OnePlus 15R is expected to be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset. While the company has not confirmed RAM and storage variants, the processor signals that the device may deliver performance comparable to top-tier phones. This could make the 15R suitable for heavy apps, gaming and multitasking once it arrives in stores.

Battery and Charging

Battery capacity is set to be one of the biggest changes in this model. Industry leaks suggest that the device will house a 7,400 mAh battery, which would be the largest battery ever placed in a OnePlus handset. The upgrade is likely to support longer usage on a single charge. The OnePlus 15R is also tipped to include 80W fast wired charging, which might give users the option to refill the battery quickly when required.

Display

The OnePlus 15R is rumoured to feature a 1.5K AMOLED display with a 165 Hz refresh rate. This combination is expected to offer smooth movement across apps, games and transitions. The screen may also reach 1,800 nits peak brightness for better visibility in sunlight, and can reportedly dim down to 1 nit to support comfortable viewing at night. The company may additionally offer eye-comfort certifications aimed at reducing strain during prolonged use.

Camera Setup

As for the optics, the OnePlus 15R is likely to include a dual-camera system, including a 50MP main camera and an 8MP ultrawide sensor. Full sensor specifications are still awaited, but the device is confirmed to support 4K recording at 120 frames per second, a feature that usually appears in higher-end devices. This could help users capture smoother and more detailed video clips.

Design and Durability

Early renders show a flat-edged design with colour options that may include Black and a new Green variant. The phone could also arrive with IP66 or IP68 resistance ratings, offering protection against dust and water exposure. These additions suggest OnePlus is aiming for a design that balances everyday durability with a modern appearance.

OnePlus 15R: Price in India

OnePlus 15R is likely to be priced around Rs. 45,000 in India. It was launched in China at CNY 2,599 (roughly Rs. 33,000) for the base variant.