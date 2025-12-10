Google rolls out AI Plus subscription in India at 199: Here’s what it offers

Google has launched its AI Plus subscription in India, offering users expanded access to artificial intelligence features at an introductory price of Rs. 199 per month for the first six months. After the promotional period, the subscription will cost Rs. 399 monthly. Google has introduced AI Plus subscription in India at an introductory price of Rs. 199.(REUTERS)

The launch comes as India becomes a key market for Google’s AI tools, with the Gemini app and NotebookLM research assistant seeing widespread use. The AI Plus plan bridges the gap between Google’s free tier and the premium AI Pro subscription, which is priced at Rs. 1,950 per month.

Google AI Plus Features and Benefits

AI Plus gives users access to more advanced AI features than the free plan. Subscribers can use Gemini 3 Pro, Google’s latest AI model, along with Nano Banana Pro for image creation and editing. The subscription also supports video generation through Veo 3.1 and creative filmmaking tools via Flow. Users benefit from native Gemini integration within Gmail and Google Docs.

The plan includes 200 GB of cloud storage, significantly higher than the 15 GB offered under the free tier. Subscribers will also get expanded access to NotebookLM for research-related tasks. Additionally, the subscription allows family sharing for up to five members, offering practical value for households.

Google AI Subscription Plans Comparison

Google offers three AI subscription options in India. The free tier offers basic AI assistance, 100 monthly credits, and 15 GB of storage. The AI Plus plan doubles monthly credits to 200 and offers a larger storage allocation along with advanced AI tools. The premium AI Pro subscription costs Rs. 1,950 per month following a one-month trial at Rs. 10, offering 1,000 credits, 2 TB of storage, and full access to all AI features. Family sharing is available in both AI Plus and AI Pro plans.

With AI Plus, Google aims to offer a mid-tier subscription that meets the growing demand for AI tools in India, offering users more power and storage than the free plan without the full cost of AI Pro.