Realme 16 Pro and 16 Pro+ smartphones set to launch in India soon: Here’s what to expect

Realme has confirmed that it will launch the Realme 16 Pro series in India soon. The company officially announced this on Wednesday. Further details, including the official launch date and availability, are likely to be shared in the coming days or weeks. The new lineup is expected to include two variants: the Realme 16 Pro and Realme 16 Pro+. The series is set to succeed the Realme 15 Pro 5G, which was introduced in July alongside the standard Realme 15 5G. Notably, the previous generation did not include a Pro+ model. Realme 16 Pro and 16 Pro+ 5G smartphones are confirmed to launch in India soon.(Realme)

Realme 16 Pro Series: Design and Other Key Details

A teaser image released by Realme shows a slim smartphone profile, with a golden middle frame and a slightly protruding rear camera module, which shows the design approach for the upcoming Realme 16 Pro series. Additionally, certification documents suggest that the Realme 16 Pro, carrying the model number RMX5121, has appeared on China’s TENAA and MIIT databases. Images from these listings reveal a flat-front display and a square camera island with rounded edges, positioned in the top-left corner of the rear panel.

Also read: No signal? iPhone users in this country can now message via satellite

Realme 16 Pro: Specifications (Expected)

The Realme 16 Pro is expected to feature a 6.78-inch OLED display with a 1.5K resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. The handset is likely to be powered by a 2.5GHz processor and come with Realme UI 7 based on Android 16. The camera setup is rumoured to include a 200MP primary sensor at the rear and a 50MP front camera.

Under the hood, it is expected to house a 7,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging support. The device is also expected to include an in-display fingerprint sensor and an IR blaster. Leaks suggest that the device will measure around 7.75mm in thickness, weigh approximately 192g, and offer configurations of up to 12GB RAM and 512GB storage. Lastly, the device could come in three colour options: Grey, gold, and purple.

Also read: iOS 26.2 could roll out this week: Here’s what new features iPhone users will get

Realme 16 Pro+: What to Expect

On the other hand, the Realme 16 Pro+ is anticipated to follow the Realme 14 Pro+ 5G, introduced in India earlier this year. The device carrying a model number RMX5131 is expected to come in Camellia Pink, Master Gold, and Master Grey colour options. Initial reports suggest that it may share similar specifications with the Realme 16 Pro. Realme is expected to disclose further details about features, pricing, and availability as the launch approaches.