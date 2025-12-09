No signal? iPhone users in this country can now message via satellite

Communication in areas with no network signal often depends on luck, but Apple has now given iPhone users in Japan another option. The company has rolled out a satellite-based messaging feature that lets people send messages even when their phones cannot connect to mobile networks or Wi-Fi. The feature, called Messages via satellite, is available on the iPhone 14 series and newer models, and it also works on the Apple Watch Ultra 3. iPhone users in Japan will soon be able to send messages via satellite connectivity, even when there is no phone signal.(Apple)

How Satellite Messaging Works

Apple has designed the system to activate only when a user cannot connect to a regular signal. When someone tries to send a message in such a situation, the device displays a prompt asking them to link to a nearby satellite. After the connection is established, users can send and receive iMessages as well as standard SMS. They can also send emojis and use Tapback reactions, which will make the satellite experience similar to regular messaging.

Apple has kept the same level of security for this service. All satellite messages remain protected with end-to-end encryption, ensuring that conversations stay private.

Japan has already had access to Apple’s emergency SOS via satellite, which helps people contact emergency services in critical moments. Users in the country can also share their location through the Find My app using satellites. The addition of satellite messaging expands these capabilities, which makes it useful not only for emergencies but also for everyday situations.

This feature is expected to help people who live in remote regions or often travel through areas where mobile networks are not available. By allowing basic communication to continue in such conditions, Apple aims to make the iPhone more dependable during moments where conventional connectivity fails.

Requirements and Future Plans

To use the feature, iPhone owners must update their devices to iOS 18 or later. Apple Watch Ultra 3 users need watchOS 26 or later. Apple has also confirmed that satellite messaging will remain free for all eligible iPhone and Apple Watch users.

For now, Japan is the first country to get this service for everyday messaging. If Apple extends this feature to more regions, the move could influence how people rely on mobile communication in low-coverage areas. Satellite messaging may eventually become a standard option for users who want a way to stay connected beyond network boundaries.