iOS 26.2 could roll out this week: Here’s what new features iPhone users will get

Apple is preparing to release iOS 26.2, the next major update for iPhone users, with a public rollout expected as early as this week. Reports from 9to5Mac suggest that the company has already distributed the Release Candidate (RC) version to beta testers, which signals that the update release is imminent. Apple is set to release iOS 26.2 soon, bringing new features and improvements for iPhone users.(Unsplash)

Release Timeline

Last week, Apple made the RC build of iOS 26.2 available to beta testers. The RC version typically serves as the final pre-release software before public availability. A well-known leakster on X has further reinforced the imminent launch by sharing build numbers 23C52 and 23C54 for iOS and iPadOS 26.2. The RC build itself carries the 23C52 number. While the reason for the two build numbers is not confirmed, it may relate to specific iPhone and iPad models requiring unique builds.

Based on Apple’s past release patterns, iOS 26.2 is likely to go live between Monday, 8 December, and Wednesday, 10 December. Similar updates, such as iOS 18.2 and iOS 17.2, were released in the second week of December, following this schedule.

New Features and Enhancements

iOS 26.2 introduces multiple changes across Apple apps and services, focusing on functionality and usability. Key updates include:

Apple Music: Offline lyrics will allow users to sing along even without internet access.

Apple Podcasts: AI-generated chapters could let listeners jump directly to sections within episodes.

Apple News: Layout changes aim to make important stories more prominent for easier reading.

Reminders: A new alarm option will offer more control over task notifications.

Freeform: The collaboration app may add tables for better project organisation.

Lock Screen: Expanded customisation options for the Liquid Glass clock effect.

AirPods: Live Translation will roll out in Europe, supporting more languages.

CarPlay: System improvements will enhance in-car usability.

With the RC build already available, iPhone users can expect the official iOS 26.2 release very soon. The update promises functional improvements and personalisation options that aim to enhance the overall user experience.