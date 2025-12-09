Xiaomi 17 tipped to launch in India soon: Check expected features and price

Xiaomi is preparing to launch its latest flagship smartphone, the Xiaomi 17, in other global markets, including India, soon. A recent listing on the Geekbench benchmarking platform has revealed the global variant of the Xiaomi 17. The device, identified through the model number 25113PN0EG and shared by tipster Abhishek Yadav, shows key hardware details. Xiaomi 17 is reportedly set to launch in India in February 2026.(Bloomberg)

According to the listing, the device is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, paired with an Adreno 840 GPU, 12GB of RAM, and runs on Android 16. These details suggest that Xiaomi is preparing the device for markets outside China well ahead of its expected launch window.

Yadav notes that Xiaomi may introduce the Xiaomi 17 globally in January 2026. India could see the device either in the same month or in February 2026. He added that the Xiaomi 17 Pro might accompany the standard model, though this remains uncertain. Xiaomi limited the Pro version of the Xiaomi 15 series to China, and the company may take a similar approach this time.

Another tipster, Yogesh Brar, previously stated that the Xiaomi 17 and Xiaomi 17 Ultra are undergoing tests in India. Brar’s inputs suggest that Xiaomi is not preparing Pro or Pro Max variants for global release at this stage. This aligns with the company’s recent pattern of offering select models exclusively in China.

Xiaomi 17: Key Specifications and Features (Chinese Variant)

The Xiaomi 17 was launched in China in September. The device features a 6.3-inch OLED display with a resolution of 2,656×1,220 pixels and supports a 120Hz refresh rate. For photography, the handset includes a Leica-supported triple rear camera setup, including a 50MP primary Light Fusion 950 sensor, a 50MP telephoto lens, and a 50MP ultrawide sensor. On the front, it has a 50MP selfie camera.

Under the hood, the Xiaomi 17 is the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC, along with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB of UFS 4.1 storage. It ships with Android 16 and Xiaomi’s HyperOS 3.0 interface. It houses a 7,000mAh battery with 100W wired and 50W wireless charging support.

Xiaomi 17: Price

In China, the Xiaomi 17 starts at CNY 4,499 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage configuration. Based on this pricing, the Indian variant may fall around the Rs. 50,000 range. However, this remains an early estimate, and the company has yet to confirm any details for the Indian market.