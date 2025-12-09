Xbox reveals what’s coming to Game Pass in December 2025 - All details

Xbox is saying adieu to this year with a complete list of everything coming to Game Pass in December 2025. The latest update, published via Microsoft’s Wire post, outlines the month’s releases, where each title will be available, and what subscribers can expect before regular updates return in January. Xbox has released the full list of Game Pass games releasing in December 2025.(AFP)

The list covers new entries across Cloud, Console, Handheld and PC, along with day-one launches, perks, and reminders of titles scheduled to exit the catalogue later in the month.

Early December Releases

Monster Train 2 – December 3

The sequel arrives with support for Game Pass Premium and brings back its celestial conflict as players work with angels and demons against rising Titans.

Spray Paint Simulator – December 3

Players run a painting business and redesign an entire town through free-form creative tools and a Free Spray mode.

33 Immortals (Game Preview) – December 4

This co-op roguelike supports 33 players working together in raids as condemned souls fight against divine judgment.

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle – December 4

A first-person adventure set between Raiders of the Lost Ark and The Last Crusade, placing players inside a 1937 mystery.

Routine – December 4

Launching day one on Game Pass, this sci-fi horror takes place on an abandoned lunar base shaped by retro-futuristic design.

Mid-December Additions

A Game About Digging A Hole – December 9

A resource-driven digging experience where uncovering a secret becomes the main objective.

Death Howl – December 9

A day-one title that blends soulslike exploration with deck-building elements across a spirit world.

Dome Keeper – December 9

A roguelike survival miner built around digging for resources and rushing back to defend a central dome.

Mortal Kombat 1 – December 10

The 2023 reboot arrives on Game Pass with its new era of characters and story.

Bratz: Rhythm and Style – December 11

Players will get the chance to explore fashion challenges, dance tasks and story missions featuring the Bratz lineup.

Other Updates

Recent additions include CloverPit, Marvel Cosmic Invasion, Total Chaos and Young Suns.

Game Pass Essential members also receive Stellaris, World War Z: Aftermath and Medieval Dynasty on December 3.

Seasonal updates arrive for Sea of Thieves, Dead by Daylight, and Palworld, while new perks include bundles for PUBG, Delta Force and an exclusive Toyota Supra pack for The Crew Motorfest.