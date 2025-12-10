Vivo V70 and Vivo T5x 5G spotted on BIS ahead of India launch - All details

Vivo is set to expand its camera-centric smartphone lineup in India, with two upcoming models, the Vivo V70 and Vivo T5x 5G, which have reportedly appeared on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification website, suggesting their possible debut in the country soon. The Vivo V70 and Vivo T5x 5G smartphones are set to launch in India soon.(HT)

BIS Listing Hints at Upcoming Launch

According to a post by tipster @ZionsAnvin, a Vivo device with model number V2538 was listed on the BIS website on December 8. The model is believed to be the Vivo V70, expected to succeed the Vivo V60, which launched in August earlier this year. The listing does not share specifications but suggests that Vivo is gearing up for an India release.

Furthermore, reports claim that the Vivo V70 could be a rebranded version of the Vivo S50, which will launch in China on December 15. The smartphone was also recently spotted on Geekbench, which has revealed a few key performance details. It is expected to feature an octa-core chipset with a prime core running at 2.80GHz, four performance cores at 2.40GHz, and four efficiency cores at 1.84GHz. The GPU listed is Adreno 722, suggesting that the phone could run on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor.

Vivo T5x 5G

Alongside the Vivo V70, another Vivo model with the number V2545 was also found on the BIS website. It is believed that the listing refers to the Vivo T5x 5G, which is expected to succeed the Vivo T4x 5G that was launched earlier this year.

The specifications of the new Vivo T5x 5G are not yet confirmed. However, it is likely to improve upon the T4x 5G, which features a 6.72-inch full-HD+ LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate, MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor, up to 8GB RAM, and 256GB storage. The device also includes a 50MP dual rear camera setup and a 6,500mAh battery with 44W fast charging support.