Samsung Galaxy S26 may skip camera and other upgrades to maintain the…

Samsung is likely to release the Galaxy S26 without changes to its camera system, according to a new industry report. The company is said to be adjusting its hardware plans to control production costs and maintain current price levels for its next flagship series. This move signals Samsung's intention to strike a balance between updating its products and offering competitive prices in an increasingly competitive smartphone market. Samsung may skip a camera upgrade in the Galaxy S26 to keep the prices low.(Samsung)

Samsung Galaxy S26: Camera Hardware Expected to Remain the Same

A report from The Elec claims Samsung has dropped its earlier plan to upgrade the cameras on the Galaxy S26. The decision reportedly stems from component cost increases and the company’s aim to avoid raising the retail price. If the report is accurate, the Samsung Galaxy S26 will use the same setup seen on the Galaxy S25: a 50MP main camera, a 12MP ultra-wide camera, and a 10MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom. The 12MP front camera is also expected to stay unchanged.

Also read: Vivo V70 and Vivo T5x 5G spotted on BIS ahead of India launch - All details

The report states that Samsung wants to keep its pricing strategy in line with Apple, which maintained the same starting price on this year’s base iPhone 17 while adding features such as a 120Hz display and more storage. Samsung’s move to hold camera changes may help the company stay competitive on price.

Any improvement in image quality on the Samsung Galaxy S26 is likely to come from software and the new Exynos 2600 chip. The late decision to halt the camera upgrade is also said to have impacted Samsung’s internal production timeline.

Also read: Realme 16 Pro and 16 Pro+ smartphones set to launch in India soon: Here’s what to expect

Samsung is expected to retain its three-model lineup: Samsung Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26 Plus, and Galaxy S26 Ultra. The Ultra model may enter mass production first, with the base and Plus models now expected to follow in early 2026. This shift could push the Galaxy S26 series launch to February 2026 instead of January.

Accessories Expected to Feature Qi2 Charging Support

While camera hardware may stay unchanged, new reports suggest Samsung is preparing a major shift in accessories. A leak from WinFuture suggests that the Samsung Galaxy S26 lineup will support the Qi2 wireless charging standard. Many official cases are expected to include magnets to support Qi2 features.

Also read: Google rolls out AI Plus subscription in India at ₹199: Here’s what it offers

Samsung may offer magnetic carbon and silicone cases, clear magnetic covers, rugged transparent cases, and a dual magnetic ring holder. The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra may support wireless charging up to 25W, while the other models may stay near 20W.

Samsung is also expected to introduce a magnetic wireless battery pack with a 5,000mAh capacity and a 25W magnetic wireless charger. Screen protection films and Gorilla Armour glass for the Ultra model are also likely. The S Pen with Bluetooth support may again be available as an add-on for the Ultra variant.