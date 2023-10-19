News / Technology / OnePlus Open Launch Live Updates: OnePlus to debut first foldable smartphone today
Live

OnePlus Open Launch Live Updates: OnePlus to debut first foldable smartphone today

Oct 19, 2023 01:01 PM IST
OnePlus Open Launch Live Updates: Mumbai is hosting the global launch event, which will begin at 7:30pm.

OnePlus Open Launch Live Updates: On Thursday, OnePlus will officially enter the foldable smartphone market, with the global launch of OnePlus Open, its maiden foldable handset. The launch event is titled ‘Open for Everything.’

Mumbai will host the global launch event of OnePlus Open (Image courtesy: OnePlus)
On October 12, the company confirmed the launch date and name of OnePlus Open. This came days after the phone maker dropped a teaser on its X (formerly Twitter) handle, teasing the device.

Not much is known regarding OnePlus Open's features and price. These are likely to be revealed at the launch event.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Oct 19, 2023 01:01 PM IST

    OnePlus Open Launch Live Updates: What OnePlus says about its first foldable device

    According to the company, OnePlus Open ‘challenges the conventional norms and 'seeks to eliminate the trade-offs that often plague most foldable devices.’

  • Oct 19, 2023 12:22 PM IST

    OnePlus Open Launch Live Updates: Expected features

    The only confirmed features are a new hinge system made out of premium materials, with just 69 smartphones; and an alert slider, a staple feature on the consumer electronics manufacturer's phones.

    As per leaks, however, it will have Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC as processor, along with 16 GB RAM and 512 GB internal storage.

  • Oct 19, 2023 12:03 PM IST

    OnePlus Open Launch Live Updates: Where to watch event?

    OnePlus will live stream the launch event on its official YouTube channel. Live updates will also be available on the company's X handle; additionally, you can follow this live blog for the latest updates.

  • Oct 19, 2023 11:44 AM IST

    OnePlus Open Launch Live Updates: Global launch at 7:30pm

    OnePlus Open, the Chinese manufacturer's maiden foldable smartphone, will be launched globally at 7:30pm in Mumbai. By clicking here, you can receive a notification regarding the commencement of the event.

Sign out