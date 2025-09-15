OPPO F31 5G mobile series launching in India today: Check expected price, features and more

OPPO is set to unveil its latest F31 series, comprising three models: The OPPO F31, the OPPO F31 Pro and the OPPO F31 Pro+. The launch will take place in India today at 12 noon. The company has highlighted durability as the core feature of the upcoming lineup, which aims to meet the needs of gig workers, shopkeepers, and users in challenging environments in India. OPPO F31 5G mobile series is launching in India at 12 pm today.(OPPO)

OPPO F31, F31 Pro and F31 Pro+: Prices (Expected)

According to industry reports, the upcoming OPPO F31 Pro is expected to be priced at Rs. 26,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant, while its 8GB RAM and 256GB storage model and 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variants could be available at Rs. 28,999 and Rs. 30,999. The OPPO F31 Pro+ is expected to start at Rs. 32,999 for the 8GB+256GB model, with the 12GB+256GB version likely priced at Rs. 34,999. The standard OPPO F31 is anticipated to fall between Rs. 20,000 and Rs. 25,000.

OPPO F31 Series: Specifications and Features (Expected)

All three smartphones in the OPPO F31 series are confirmed to come with a 7000mAh battery with 80W fast charging support. The devices will also carry IP69, IP68, and IP66 certifications, making them resistant to dust, water, and accidental damage. OPPO has positioned these devices for users who depend on long-lasting performance in outdoor or demanding conditions.

Under the hood, the OPPO F31 Pro+ will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor and Adreno 720 GPU. It will support up to 24GB RAM through a combination of 12GB physical and 12GB virtual memory, along with UFS 3.1 storage. It is also likely to include a large 5219 square mm vapour chamber to help manage heat during extended usage.

On the other hand, the OPPO F31 Pro will be powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 7300-Energy chipset, with similar RAM and storage support. It will include a 4363 square mm vapour chamber and graphite layers for improved thermal management. The base OPPO F31 is expected to be powered by the Dimensity 6300 processor with Mali-G57 GPU and a slightly smaller vapour chamber of about 4300 square mm.

In terms of camera setups, the OPPO F31 Pro+ and F31 Pro will offer a 50MP main sensor with optical image stabilisation, supported by additional sensors, and a 32MP front camera. The standard OPPO F31 also includes a 50MP primary lens, paired with dual 2MP portrait lenses, and a 16MP selfie camera. All models will support 4K recording, dual-view video, and underwater shooting. Additionally, the upcoming devices will integrate OPPO’s AI imaging features, including AI Eraser 2.0, AI Unblur, Reflection Remover, and enhanced portrait modes.

Moreover, the smartphones will run on ColorOS 15 and feature "72-Month Fluency Protection 2.0," designed to improve stability with long-term performance management. OPPO claims this system aims to ensure smooth operation for up to six years.