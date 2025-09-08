Oppo F31 5G series mobile launch date confirmed for…

Oppo has confirmed the launch of new generation F series models, the Oppo F31 5G series, this month. The company is teasing the smartphones as “Durable Champion” in the mid-range segment. In addition, Oppo also revealed the F31 series design in new gold and deep blue colours, with a textured rear panel and a circular camera module. Now, the company has officially confirmed the launch date of the smartphone in India, and in a couple of days, we’ll know what the Oppo F31 5G series has in store for the users. Oppo F31 5G series is launching next week with a durable design. Here’s everything we know so far.(Oppo India/X)

Oppo F31 5G series launch date in India

The Oppo F31 5G series will be launched on September 15, 2025, in India. The series will consist of three models: Oppo F31 5G, Oppo F31 Pro 5G, and Oppo F31+ 5G. The series will likely be introduced in two colour options, a circular camera module, and flat sides. As mentioned above, the devices will likely be launched in two new colour options: Gold and Deep Blue.

Oppo F31 5G series Prince in India

As per previous leaks, the Oppo F31 5G series will be launched in the segment. The Oppo F31 5G is expected to launch under Rs. 20,000. Whereas, the Oppo F31 Pro 5G and F31 Pro+ 5G could launch under Rs. 35,000 in Inida. However, Oppo is yet to reveal the smartphone’s storage variants and prices.

Oppo F31 5G series: What to expect

The Oppo F31 5G series is expected to offer IP66, IP68, and IP69 ratings for protection against dust and water. The Oppo F31 5G is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor. The Oppo F31 Pro will likely retain the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor from its predecessor. And lastly, the Oppo F31 Pro could be powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor. All three models are tipped to pack a massive 7000mAh battery, offering a lasting battery life. Apart from these features, we expect Oppo to reveal more features about the Oppo F31 series ahead of the September 15 launch.