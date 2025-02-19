Oppo Find N5 brings seamless MacOS integration remotely- Know how

Oppo Find N5, the new generation Oppo foldable will officially launch tomorrow, February 20 in China. The smartphone is teased as the world's thinnest foldable with its slim design features. Over the past few weeks, Oppo has been teasing the smartphone, revealing design, specs, and features. While the Oppo Find N5 offers promising features, the company has taken a step ahead with its new productivity features. If we tell you that you can access MacOS on an Android device, will you believe us? Well, Oppo has managed to bring MacOS to the Find N5 smartphone via a new Oppo Office Assistant feature. This new integration claims to enhance user productivity as they can access crucial documents, files, and others remotely via seamless MacOS integration. Oppo Find N5 brings MacOS support, know what it is and how it will work.(Oppo)

Also read: OnePlus, Oppo could take the iPhone route by replacing the mute switch with an 'Action Button'

How to access MacOS on Oppo Find N5

Just a few days before launch, Oppo shared a new promotional video (via InnoGyan) for its new Find N5 revealing its advanced capability to access MacOS functions remotely. Oppo highlights a new OPPO Office Assistant capability and flaunts the split-screen capabilities for users to get access to their MacOS screen. In the video, it was demonstrated that when the Oppo Find N5 was put at a 90-degree angle, the smartphone was automatically converted to a mini laptop, showcasing a MacOS interface with a keyboard on the bottom half and the upper half giving a view of the user's Mac device. After the seamless transformation, the video showcased the easy drag-and-drop functionality to share files and documents from Mac to smartphone remotely.

Also read: OPPO Find N5 battery and other key features surfaced online ahead of February 20th launch - Details

Pete Lau, founder and Chief Executive Officer of OnePlus also shared an X post teasing the MacOS integration with Oppo Find N5. Lau said, “Tech should make life easy and seamless. That’s why we’ve developed a system for the #OPPOFindN5 to remotely control your Mac—enabling real-time file viewing and editing, enhancing your productivity, and ensuring smoother interaction between devices.” Now, we will have to wait until launch to know how the OPPO Office Assistant brings additional productivity features and if it will come to other ColourOS 15 devices as well.

Also read: Oppo Find N5 weight, durability, processor, and more features tipped ahead of February launch

Oppo Find N5: What to expect

The Oppo Find N5 will likely be powered by the new Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, offering powerful performance. The smartphone will likely come with the slimmest design with just 3.5 to 4mm of thickness. It is expected to come with an integrated DeepSeek chatbot which is powered by the company's latest R1 model. More about the Oppo Find N5 will be revealed tomorrow.