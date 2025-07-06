OPPO Reno14 Pro 5G mobile sale in India: Full specs, pricing and offers explained

OPPO Reno14 Pro 5G mobile sale goes live on July 8, with multiple bank offers, EMI plans, and trade-in benefits bundled in.
OPPO has launched the Reno14 Pro 5G in India with two storage options and a focus on AI camera features, battery life, and gaming. Here’s everything you need to know, including price, specs, availability and launch offers.
OPPO Reno14 Pro 5G mobile: What you need to know
OPPO Reno14 Pro 5G is now official in India. The device comes in two storage variants and will be available online and offline from July 8. It packs a 6200mAh battery, 50MP quad camera setup, 80W wired and 50W wireless charging, and is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8450 SoC.
Price in India
12GB + 256GB: ₹49,999
12GB + 512GB: ₹54,999
Availability
Sale starts: July 8, 2025
Online: Flipkart, Amazon, OPPO India online store
Offline: Available at authorised retail stores across India
Launch offers
For buyers in India, OPPO is offering the following benefits:
Bank discount: Up to 10% cashback on eligible credit and debit cards
EMI plans: No-cost EMI for up to 9 months; Zero down payment with partners like Bajaj Finserv
Exchange bonus: Up to Rs.5,000 extra value with OPPO Upgrade
Device protection: 180-day screen damage protection and one-year extended warranty
Subscription perks:
3 months Google One (2TB storage + Gemini AI)
6-month OTT access (part of ₹1,199 Jio plan with bundled benefits)
Key features at a glance:
Display and build
6.83-inch OLED display
120Hz dynamic refresh rate
1.5K resolution, HDR10+ certified
93.6% screen-to-body ratio
Aerospace-grade aluminium frame
OPPO Velvet Glass back panel
IP66, IP68, and IP69 water and dust resistance
Performance
MediaTek Dimensity 8450 (4nm)
GPU: Mali-G720 (7-core)
AI NPU 880 for on-device AI features
12GB LPDDR5X RAM, up to 512GB UFS 3.1 storage
ColorOS 15 with Google Gemini integration
Battery
6200mAh battery
80W wired SUPERVOOC charging (0 to 100% in 47 minutes)
50W AirVOOC wireless charging
A 10-minute charge delivers roughly 13.2 hours of call time or 7 hours of video streaming, claims Oppo.
Camera
Rear cameras:
50MP main sensor (OIS)
50MP ultra-wide
50MP telephoto with 3.5x optical zoom
Front camera: 50MP with autofocus
4K HDR video recording supported across main, ultra-wide, and telephoto lenses
Underwater photography mode for fresh water shots without needing a case
AI features
AI Flash Photography
AI Livephoto, Best Face, Style Transfer, Perfect Shot
AI Eraser, Unblur, Reflection Remover
AI Mind Space for saved content across apps
AI Call Summary, Call Translator, and VoiceScribe
OPPO Reno14 Pro 5G will be available in two colour options: Pearl White and Titanium Grey and aims at users looking for a premium device with AI features, strong battery life, and camera flexibility. The sale goes live on July 8, with multiple bank offers, EMI plans, and trade-in benefits bundled in.