Sunday, Jul 06, 2025
OPPO Reno14 Pro 5G mobile sale in India: Full specs, pricing and offers explained

ByDebashis Sarkar
Updated on: Jul 06, 2025 01:23 PM IST

OPPO Reno14 Pro 5G mobile sale goes live on July 8, with multiple bank offers, EMI plans, and trade-in benefits bundled in.

OPPO has launched the Reno14 Pro 5G in India with two storage options and a focus on AI camera features, battery life, and gaming. Here’s everything you need to know, including price, specs, availability and launch offers.

OPPO Reno14 Pro 5G will be available in India in two variants with AI-powered cameras, a 6200mAh battery, and MediaTek Dimensity 8450 chipset.(HT Tech)

OPPO Reno14 Pro 5G mobile: What you need to know

OPPO Reno14 Pro 5G is now official in India. The device comes in two storage variants and will be available online and offline from July 8. It packs a 6200mAh battery, 50MP quad camera setup, 80W wired and 50W wireless charging, and is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8450 SoC.

Price in India

  • 12GB + 256GB: 49,999
  • 12GB + 512GB: 54,999

Availability

  • Sale starts: July 8, 2025
  • Online: Flipkart, Amazon, OPPO India online store
  • Offline: Available at authorised retail stores across India

Launch offers

For buyers in India, OPPO is offering the following benefits:

  • Bank discount: Up to 10% cashback on eligible credit and debit cards
  • EMI plans: No-cost EMI for up to 9 months; Zero down payment with partners like Bajaj Finserv
  • Exchange bonus: Up to Rs.5,000 extra value with OPPO Upgrade
  • Device protection: 180-day screen damage protection and one-year extended warranty
  • Subscription perks:

    • 3 months Google One (2TB storage + Gemini AI)
    • 6-month OTT access (part of 1,199 Jio plan with bundled benefits)

Key features at a glance:
 

Display and build

  • 6.83-inch OLED display
  • 120Hz dynamic refresh rate
  • 1.5K resolution, HDR10+ certified
  • 93.6% screen-to-body ratio
  • Aerospace-grade aluminium frame
  • OPPO Velvet Glass back panel
  • IP66, IP68, and IP69 water and dust resistance

Performance

  • MediaTek Dimensity 8450 (4nm)
  • GPU: Mali-G720 (7-core)
  • AI NPU 880 for on-device AI features 
  • 12GB LPDDR5X RAM, up to 512GB UFS 3.1 storage
  • ColorOS 15 with Google Gemini integration

Battery

  • 6200mAh battery
  • 80W wired SUPERVOOC charging (0 to 100% in 47 minutes)
  • 50W AirVOOC wireless charging

A 10-minute charge delivers roughly 13.2 hours of call time or 7 hours of video streaming, claims Oppo. 

Camera

  • Rear cameras:

    • 50MP main sensor (OIS)
    • 50MP ultra-wide
    • 50MP telephoto with 3.5x optical zoom
  • Front camera: 50MP with autofocus
  • 4K HDR video recording supported across main, ultra-wide, and telephoto lenses
  • Underwater photography mode for fresh water shots without needing a case

AI features

  • AI Flash Photography
  • AI Livephoto, Best Face, Style Transfer, Perfect Shot
  • AI Eraser, Unblur, Reflection Remover
  • AI Mind Space for saved content across apps
  • AI Call Summary, Call Translator, and VoiceScribe
     

OPPO Reno14 Pro 5G will be available in two colour options: Pearl White and Titanium Grey and aims at users looking for a premium device with AI features, strong battery life, and camera flexibility. The sale goes live on July 8, with multiple bank offers, EMI plans, and trade-in benefits bundled in.

 

Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
