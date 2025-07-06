OPPO Reno14 Pro 5G mobile sale in India: Full specs, pricing and offers explained

OPPO has launched the Reno14 Pro 5G in India with two storage options and a focus on AI camera features, battery life, and gaming. Here’s everything you need to know, including price, specs, availability and launch offers. OPPO Reno14 Pro 5G will be available in India in two variants with AI-powered cameras, a 6200mAh battery, and MediaTek Dimensity 8450 chipset.(HT Tech)

OPPO Reno14 Pro 5G mobile: What you need to know

OPPO Reno14 Pro 5G is now official in India. The device comes in two storage variants and will be available online and offline from July 8. It packs a 6200mAh battery, 50MP quad camera setup, 80W wired and 50W wireless charging, and is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8450 SoC.

Price in India

12GB + 256GB: ₹ 49,999

49,999 12GB + 512GB: ₹ 54,999

Availability

Sale starts: July 8, 2025

Online: Flipkart, Amazon, OPPO India online store

Offline: Available at authorised retail stores across India

Launch offers

For buyers in India, OPPO is offering the following benefits:

Bank discount : Up to 10% cashback on eligible credit and debit cards

: Up to 10% cashback on eligible credit and debit cards EMI plans : No-cost EMI for up to 9 months; Zero down payment with partners like Bajaj Finserv

: No-cost EMI for up to 9 months; Zero down payment with partners like Bajaj Finserv Exchange bonus : Up to Rs.5,000 extra value with OPPO Upgrade

: Up to Rs.5,000 extra value with OPPO Upgrade Device protection : 180-day screen damage protection and one-year extended warranty

: 180-day screen damage protection and one-year extended warranty Subscription perks : 3 months Google One (2TB storage + Gemini AI) 6-month OTT access (part of ₹ 1,199 Jio plan with bundled benefits)

:

Key features at a glance:



Display and build

6.83-inch OLED display

120Hz dynamic refresh rate

1.5K resolution, HDR10+ certified

93.6% screen-to-body ratio

Aerospace-grade aluminium frame

OPPO Velvet Glass back panel

IP66, IP68, and IP69 water and dust resistance

Performance

MediaTek Dimensity 8450 (4nm)

GPU: Mali-G720 (7-core)

AI NPU 880 for on-device AI features

12GB LPDDR5X RAM, up to 512GB UFS 3.1 storage

ColorOS 15 with Google Gemini integration

Battery

6200mAh battery

80W wired SUPERVOOC charging (0 to 100% in 47 minutes)

50W AirVOOC wireless charging

A 10-minute charge delivers roughly 13.2 hours of call time or 7 hours of video streaming, claims Oppo.

Camera

Rear cameras : 50MP main sensor (OIS) 50MP ultra-wide 50MP telephoto with 3.5x optical zoom

: Front camera : 50MP with autofocus

: 50MP with autofocus 4K HDR video recording supported across main, ultra-wide, and telephoto lenses

Underwater photography mode for fresh water shots without needing a case

AI features

AI Flash Photography

AI Livephoto, Best Face, Style Transfer, Perfect Shot

AI Eraser, Unblur, Reflection Remover

AI Mind Space for saved content across apps

AI Call Summary, Call Translator, and VoiceScribe



OPPO Reno14 Pro 5G will be available in two colour options: Pearl White and Titanium Grey and aims at users looking for a premium device with AI features, strong battery life, and camera flexibility. The sale goes live on July 8, with multiple bank offers, EMI plans, and trade-in benefits bundled in.