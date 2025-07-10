Perplexity launches Google Search rival Comet, an AI web browser

After OpenAI’s SearchGPT and Google’s AI Mode, Perplexity now introduces its AI-powered web browser dubbed “Comet.” This new web browser takes a more comprehensive approach to users’ search experience. While we are used to typing search prompts, keywords, browsing multiple tabs, and getting search results, Comet is more geared towards organising information and automating tasks. Comet comes with Agentic capabilities that can not only resolve queries but also do tasks on your behalf. Additionally, with Perplexity AI directly integrated into Comet, users can seamlessly summarise, translate, or take follow-up actions directly in the browser. Know more about how Perplexity plans to take over the Google Search dominance. AI startup company Perplexity introduces Comet, an AI-based web browser. Know how it works.(Perplexity)

Also read: Human trials for Google’s drugs made by AI set to begin soon, possibly changing how we perceive healthcare

What is Perplexity’s Comet?

The AI-based startup, Perplexity, now enters the highly competitive browser market with an AI-powered web browser called Comet. This new browsing tool aims to replace traditional search methods with agentic AI that can simplify tasks and compile information in one place. Perplexity in a blog post said, “We believe curiosity is a superpower. It’s the spark that propels humanity forward. Yet, the web—our greatest source of information—was never designed to nurture curiosity; instead, we’ve been asked to “browse” it through a one-way lens. That’s why we made Comet.”

Also read: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Flip 7 FE, and Watch 8 series launched in India

Alongside browsing capabilities, Comet relies on a unified interface where users can resolve queries, research, and perform tasks. The browser also comes with a built-in AI assistant called “Comet Assistant”, which users can leverage to summarise content, compare products, simplify workflows, schedule meetings, and more in one place. This new browser focuses on providing information which is relevant and reducing information overload.

With the growing use of AI in day-to-day life, Comet seems to be the right start for Perplexity to stay relevant in the ever-evolving market. This new tool not only challenges tech giants and powerful AI tools like AI Overviwers, Google’s AI Mode, SearchGPT, and others but also sets a new standard for AI-based companies for providing advanced tools and features that streamline tasks.

Mobile Finder: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 LATEST specs, features, and price

As of now, Perplexity’s AI web browser, Comet, is only available to Perplexity Max subscribers and a small group of invitees based on a waitlist. Initially, the browser can be accessed on Mac and Windows. “The waitlist will initially release on Mac and Windows platforms. More platforms will arrive in the months afterwards.” We also expect a public release soon with limited access to features.