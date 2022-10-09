Home / Technology / Post the tweet's link instead of screenshot, Twitter tells users: Report

Post the tweet's link instead of screenshot, Twitter tells users: Report

technology
Published on Oct 09, 2022 07:20 PM IST

“Twitter is trying to persuade me to Share Tweet or Copy Link instead of taking a screenshot of the Tweet,” Jane Manchun Wong, an app researcher, tweeted on Friday.

The pop-up is the latest small update that Twitter is testing to try to get people to use the microblogging platform more.(AFP)
ByHarshit Sabarwal | Edited by Aniruddha Dhar, New Delhi

Twitter is asking users to post the link to a tweet instead of taking its screenshot. This pop-up was first spotted by Jane Manchun Wong, an app researcher. Wong shared this update on Twitter on Friday and said, “Twitter is trying to persuade me to Share Tweet or Copy Link instead of taking a screenshot of the Tweet.”

Wong also shared an image of the new-pop which is ‘Share Tweet instead?’ and gave two button options- copy link or share tweet. She added that the pop-up is a part of Twitter's growth efforts to get more people to use it.

Matt Navarra, a social media consultant and former head of social media at the government of the United Kingdom (UK), said on Friday Twitter wants active users on the platform viewing tweets instead of via screenshots on rival platforms.

Navarra shared images of the pop-up in two separate tweets. One such tweet came with the option of copy link and the other with share tweet.

According to a report by The Verge, the pop-up is the latest small update that Twitter is testing to try to get people to use the microblogging platform more.

Shaokyi Amdo, a spokesperson from Twitter, told The Verge that the prompt to share a tweet instead of a screenshot was a test with a small group of iOS users.

In August, Twitter announced a test that allowed potential new users to test out the microblogging platform without creating a profile, The Verge report said, adding the test also allowed users to share tweets with others even if they did not have an account.

Just a few days back, Twitter rolled out its 'edit tweet' button for users in Australia, Canada, New Zealand and the United States. The edit tweet is a feature that lets people make changes to their tweet after it’s been published.

twitter

