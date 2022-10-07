Home / Technology / Twitter's Edit button, which allows users to make changes to post, now available in US too

Twitter's Edit button, which allows users to make changes to post, now available in US too

technology
Published on Oct 07, 2022 12:50 PM IST

Recently, the feature was rolled out simultaneously in Australia, Canada and New Zealand.

Before US, Twitter Blue was rolled out simultaneously in Australia, Canada and New Zealand
Before US, Twitter Blue was rolled out simultaneously in Australia, Canada and New Zealand (Representative Image)
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Twitter's recently-launched Edit button is now available in a fourth country: the United States. The feature, which allows users to edit a tweet in a 30-minute window after publishing the post, was recently rolled out simultaneously in Australia, Canada and New Zealand.

“the Edit tweet test is expanding and now rolling out to Twitter Blue members in the US,” Twitter Blue said in a post on Thursday.

“go ahead, try it out!” it further stated.

How does Edit button work?

The button's test launch was announced on September 1. On September 30, the microblogging platform put out its first edited tweet, showing how the feature works.

Below each edited tweet, you will see a pencil icon. When you click on it, you will see the post's edited history as well as its original version.

Twitter Blue

At present, the edit option is available to members of Twitter Blue, to join which a user has to pay $4.99 (approx. 410; 1 USD= 82.33 as on October 7) per month. Subscribers get access to a host of specialised features.

Meanwhile, the company is yet to confirm if the edit button will be made available outside Twitter Blue as well.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

