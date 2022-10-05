Home / Technology / Twitter rolls out Edit button for users in Australia, Canada and New Zealand

Twitter rolls out Edit button for users in Australia, Canada and New Zealand

technology
Updated on Oct 05, 2022 07:59 AM IST

The feature's next destination will be the United States, said Twitter Blue, the microblogging website's paid monthly service.

Twitter has rolled out its Edit button in select countries (Representative Image/Reuters)
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Twitter's recently-announced feature, Edit Tweet, is now available in select countries, the social media giant has announced.

“test went well. Edit Tweet is now rolling out to Twitter Blue members in Canada, Australia and New Zealand! US coming soon” the official handle of Twitter Blue, the microblogging website's paid monthly subscription, informed on October 3.

“loving your edits, we’re excited to continue expanding this test to new markets—can't wait to hear what you think!” it said in another post.

The latest development comes after Twitter, on September 30, put out its very first edited tweet, explaining to users how the feature will work. “hello, this is a test to make sure the edit button works, we'll let you know how it goes,” Twitter Blue's post read.

Edit Tweet button

On September 1, the company announced the test launch of the button. With this option, users can edit their posts after publishing them. At present, one has to delete the entire tweet and upload it again.

The Edit Tweet button gives users a total of 30 minutes to modify the tweet after it is posted. You can also check how many times a post has been modified, as well as its previous versions.

