How will Twitter's Edit button work? Twitter Blue shows 'how it goes'

On September 1, Twitter announced test launch of a new feature, called the ‘Edit Button,’ which, as the name suggests, will allow users to edit their tweets (after being published). Now, the social media giant has put out an edited tweet, showcasing how the feature will work.

“hello, this is a test to make sure the edit button works, we'll let you know how it goes,” read a post by Twitter Blue, a paid monthly subscription which offers exclusive access to premium features to customise a user's Twitter experience.

this is a test to make sure the edit button works, we’ll let you know how it goes — Twitter Blue (@TwitterBlue) September 29, 2022

Below the post, there is a pencil icon (see lead image), with ‘Last edited’ next to it. When you click on ‘Last Edited,’ a new tab will open; here, you can see the original post, as well as the editing history.

In this case, the tweet was last edited at 2:27am on September 30, and the original version read, “hello, this is a test to make sure the edit button works.” Also, it was changed only once.

Twitter's ‘Edit button’

Users have a total of 30 minutes, after publishing a post, to edit it. "Think of it as a short period of time to do things like fix typos, add missed tags, and more," Twitter had said while announcing the test launch.

The feature is expected to be rolled out ‘soon.’

